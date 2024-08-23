THE FRIDAY 5: Food Industry Responds to ‘Price Gouging’ Rhetoric; Kroger Sues the FTC

Presidential candidate and current VP Kamala Harris says she will crack down on high grocery prices if elected president.

1. Harris Campaign Moves to Address Grocery Prices

If elected president this November, Vice President Kamala Harris plans to propose a first-of-its-kind ban on “price gouging” in the food and grocery industry. In a statement, Harris’s campaign said her proposal would include “clear rules of the road to make clear that big corporations can’t unfairly exploit consumers to run up excessive corporate profits on food and groceries.”

In response to the proposed move, FMI – The Food Industry Association released a statement from its President Leslie G. Sarasin stressing that inflation, not price gouging, has caused price increases among consumer goods. Sarasin also shared that conversations about food prices should “remain grounded in reality and data, rather than rhetoric.”

"It is both inaccurate and irresponsible to conflate an illegal activity like price gouging – a defined legal term in which specific violations of trade practices law occur − with inflation, which is a broad, macroeconomic measure of increases in consumer prices over time due to supply chain cost pressures,” Sarasin said. “In the context of food, inflation impacts how far the dollar goes when buying groceries.”

Continued Sarasin: “Americans should feel confident that the food industry has zero tolerance for deceptive practices like price gouging, an illegal activity that has no place in our stores and is inconsistent with the way the food industry conducts its business of feeding American families."

National Grocers Association CEO and President Greg Ferrara, meanwhile, believes Harris's proposal calling for a ban on grocery price gouging is a solution in search of a problem, and hopes that the new administration will "look closely at anticompetitive behaviors, including price discrimination, that are increasing prices for independent grocers and the community members they serve.”

In addition to moves against price gouging, Harris plans to more closely scrutinize mergers and acquisitions between large food producers and grocers, “specifically for the risk that the proposed merger would raise grocery prices for consumers.”

2. Couche-Tard Making Inroads in the U.S.

This week brought news that Midwest grocer Giant Eagle is selling its GetGo convenience business to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which is based in Canada and currently operates Circle K in the United States. The deal includes the acquisition of approximately 270 GetGo locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

GetGo’s convenience retail and fueling locations include both open-concept stores and stand-alone kiosks, and feature an extensive menu of high-quality, made-to-order foods. Couche-Tard and Giant Eagle have agreed to partner together on Giant Eagle's myPerks loyalty program.

According to Giant Eagle CEO Bill Artman, the move enhances the grocer’s focus on its core supermarket and pharmacy businesses and will better enable the company to invest in building and renovating stores.

Couche-Tard didn’t stop there, though. This week the company made a “friendly, non-binding proposal” to take over 7-Eleven parent company Seven & i Holdings. Couche-Tard said it is focused on reaching a deal that benefits both companies' customers, employees, franchisees and shareholders.

“There can be no certainty at this stage that any agreement or transaction will be reached,” Couche-Tard said in a statement. “The company does not anticipate issuing any further public statements regarding discussions with Seven & i unless or until an agreement is reached.”

Seven & i Holdings, also the parent company of Speedway and Stripes stores across the United States, confirmed it received Couche-Tard’s proposal. As a result, its board of directors has formed a special committee, composed solely of independent outside directors, to review the proposal.