The Fresh Market, NielsenIQ Form New Partnership
“We are excited to expand our capabilities with NIQ’s solutions to better serve our customers," said Giorgio Bianchetti, The Fresh Market’s chief merchandising officer. “This new partnership allows us to leverage industry-leading data and insights, enhancing our understanding of consumer behavior and preferences. By integrating NIQ’s comprehensive measurement tools, we are committed to continuously innovating and elevating the grocery experience for our shoppers.”
This past June, The Fresh Market was one of the recipients of Progressive Grocer’s inaugural GroceryTech Innovation Awards for connecting with its digital audience using short- and long-form shoppable video livestreams, which enabled it to touch e-commerce grocery super-users and consumers by allowing them to become active participants in a virtual shopping and sensory experience closely mirroring the in-store experience. In the process, The Fresh Market pioneered a first-of-its-kind retail media network (RMN) to boost sales. It launched its first RMN in 2023 – the first-ever shoppable video-live commerce RMN in the United States.
Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 162 stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.