The Fresh Market, NielsenIQ Form New Partnership

A new cooperation with NIQ aims to significantly deepen The Fresh Market’s understanding of consumer behavior and further its commitment to quality and innovation across all channels.

The Fresh Market has entered into a new cooperation agreement with NielsenIQ (NIQ). The goal of the partnership is for the global consumer intelligence company to support the specialty food retailer as it continues to grow and redefine the grocery experience, according to NIQ.

“We are delighted to work with The Fresh Market, a leader in delivering exceptional shopping experiences,” noted Raha Alavi, SVP retail at Chicago-based NIQ. “This agreement marks a significant step forward in our commitment to provide the Full View of the consumer wherever they shop. NIQ’s solutions recognize that traditional channel boundaries are blurring and ensure that every retailer is considered as part of this dynamic space. The Fresh Market is an exciting and important addition to our measurement universe.”

NIQ provides data and insights across both in-store and online channels, employing POS truth sets, large sample sizes and comprehensive product data. The new cooperation aims to significantly deepen The Fresh Market’s understanding of consumer behavior and further its commitment to quality and innovation across all channels.

