The Fresh Market, NielsenIQ Form New Partnership

Collab aims to enhance retail measurement, shopper insights
A new cooperation with NIQ aims to significantly deepen The Fresh Market’s understanding of consumer behavior and further its commitment to quality and innovation across all channels.

The Fresh Market has entered into a new cooperation agreement with NielsenIQ (NIQ). The goal of the partnership is for the global consumer intelligence company to support the specialty food retailer as it continues to grow and redefine the grocery experience, according to NIQ.

“We are delighted to work with The Fresh Market, a leader in delivering exceptional shopping experiences,” noted Raha Alavi, SVP retail at Chicago-based NIQ. “This agreement marks a significant step forward in our commitment to provide the Full View of the consumer wherever they shop. NIQ’s solutions recognize that traditional channel boundaries are blurring and ensure that every retailer is considered as part of this dynamic space. The Fresh Market is an exciting and important addition to our measurement universe.”

NIQ provides data and insights across both in-store and online channels, employing POS truth sets, large sample sizes and comprehensive product data. The new cooperation aims to significantly deepen The Fresh Market’s understanding of consumer behavior and further its commitment to quality and innovation across all channels.

“We are excited to expand our capabilities with NIQ’s solutions to better serve our customers," said Giorgio Bianchetti, The Fresh Market’s chief merchandising officer. “This new partnership allows us to leverage industry-leading data and insights, enhancing our understanding of consumer behavior and preferences. By integrating NIQ’s comprehensive measurement tools, we are committed to continuously innovating and elevating the grocery experience for our shoppers.”

This past June, The Fresh Market was one of the recipients of Progressive Grocer’s inaugural GroceryTech Innovation Awards for connecting with its digital audience using short- and long-form shoppable video livestreams, which enabled it to touch e-commerce grocery super-users and consumers by allowing them to become active participants in a virtual shopping and sensory experience closely mirroring the in-store experience. In the process, The Fresh Market pioneered a first-of-its-kind retail media network (RMN) to boost sales. It launched its first RMN in 2023 – the first-ever shoppable video-live commerce RMN in the United States.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 162 stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

