THE FRIDAY 5: Amazon CEO Talks AI Job Losses; Colorado Safeway Employees Strike

1. UNFI Continues Recovery After Major IT Incident

Following a June 5 cyberattack that crippled its operations and forced it to shut down some of its systems, news came in this week that UNFI is now receiving and shipping orders to grocery customers nationwide.

UNFI issued the following media statement: “Over the past few days, we’ve made significant progress toward safely restoring our electronic ordering systems, which will allow us to serve the customers that order through these systems in a more automated way and continue to increase our operational capacity. We are also using alternative processes to ensure our customers receive the products they need while we continue making progress to restore our technology capabilities.

“Our customers, suppliers and associates remain our highest priority, and we are working closely with them every step of the way.”

2. Amazon Further Integrates Itself Into Grocery

PG readers were interested in Amazon grocery news this week, as reports came in that the company is preparing to move corporate employees at Whole Foods Market into Amazon’s HR systems, with some longtime Whole Foods leaders moving into new roles within the larger organization. The report cited comments from Whole Foods Market CEO Jason Buechel, who noted in a company memo that the current operating structure includes “duplicative efforts” and a new kind of “one grocery” structure will optimize employee potential within a focused operation.

An Amazon spokesperson told PG that grocery integration under a larger umbrella is part of the company’s plans. “We have a successful and growing grocery business that spans fresh groceries, pantry staples, and everyday household goods, both online and in our stores. To make it even easier to collaborate and innovate on behalf of our customers, we’re continuing to unify teams across our grocery brands. These changes reflect our long-term commitment to making grocery shopping easier, faster, and more affordable for customers,” explained Lauren Snyder.

She affirmed that the company is working to provide one consistent experience across teams, from a corporate employee standpoint.

Meanwhile, news of a message to employees from Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy also came in, with Jassy praising GenAI's potential to make customers' lives better and easier. However, Jassy also acknowledged that as the technology weaves itself into virtually every corner of the company, it will change the Amazon workforce.

“We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs,” he wrote. “It’s hard to know exactly where this nets out over time, but in the next few years, we expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company.”

He went on to write, “Those who embrace this change, become conversant in AI, [who] help us build and improve our AI capabilities internally and deliver for customers, will be well positioned to have high impact and help us reinvent the company.”