BJ’s to Open 1st Club in 13 Years in Home State

BJ’s Wholesale Club, which is on course to open up to 30 new sites over the next two years, is moving forward on that goal with the unveiling of a new club in Springfield, Mass. Set to welcome members later in 2025, the club at 1655 Boston Road will be the Marlborough, Mass.-based company’s first new location in its home state in 13 years.

“For more than 40 years BJ’s has been delivering unbeatable value to families – and that all started right here in Massachusetts,” said CEO Bob Eddy. “As we’ve become one of the largest companies based in Massachusetts, we’re excited to continue growing in our own backyard – contributing to our communities and helping take care of the families who depend on us.”

[RELATED: Sam’s Club Sharpens Focus on Private Label Ingredients]

Currently, BJ’s runs 25 clubs and 20 fuel stations in Massachusetts. The new club will feature a variety of groceries and everyday essentials, including fresh produce, full-service deli offerings and fresh bakery items. The clubs also carry pet supplies, toys and electronics. As with other outposts, the new one in Springfield will offer curbside pickup, in-club pickup and same-day delivery. Once open, BJ’s will donate produce, meat, dairy products and other products every day through a partnership with The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

BJ’s recently wrapped the first quarter of its fiscal year, reporting a 1.6% gain in comparable-store sales and a 35% gain in digitally enabled comps.

BJ’s runs more than 255 clubs and 190 BJ’s Gas locations in 21 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.