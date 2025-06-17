Big Y Adds Education Benefit for Associates

Big Y is helping its associates get a leg up in higher education through a partnership with University of Phoenix.

Big Y Foods Inc. has inked an agreement with University of Phoenix to provide its employees with tuition benefits at the institution.

Select business-related degree programs are included among the eligible curriculum, and University of Phoenix will offer Big Y employees college credit for relevant life experience, as well as the opportunity to learn in-demand skills.

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with University of Phoenix which presents a valuable opportunity for our employees to further their education,” said Katie Timek, Big Y’s manager of employee experience. “As part of our ongoing commitment to providing meaningful benefits, we are proud to introduce this collaboration.”