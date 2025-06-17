 Skip to main content

Big Y Adds Education Benefit for Associates

Partnership with University of Phoenix offers select business-related degree program assistance
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Big Y's myPicks Rolls Out Same-Day Ordering and Pickup
Big Y is helping its associates get a leg up in higher education through a partnership with University of Phoenix.

Big Y Foods Inc. has inked an agreement with University of Phoenix to provide its employees with tuition benefits at the institution. 

Select business-related degree programs are included among the eligible curriculum, and University of Phoenix will offer Big Y employees college credit for relevant life experience, as well as the opportunity to learn in-demand skills.

[RELATED: NGA Foundation Awards 2025 Scholarships]

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with University of Phoenix which presents a valuable opportunity for our employees to further their education,” said Katie Timek, Big Y’s manager of employee experience. “As part of our ongoing commitment to providing meaningful benefits, we are proud to introduce this collaboration.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“When educators and employers come together with a shared focus, we create real upskilling opportunities for working adults,” said Jay Titus, VP and general manager for University of Phoenix workforce solutions. “Today’s professionals need flexible, career-relevant learning that fits their lives and fuels their growth. By aligning education with workforce needs, we empower individuals to advance and help organizations adapt to evolving demands.”

In fact, University of Phoenix’s 2025 Career Optimism Index study found that 86% of workers are actively seeking skill development opportunities, but 43% of them lack access to necessary training. Workers also said they are more motivated in their careers if they feel their current job provides them with opportunities for career development.

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, with 94 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 75 supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, Big Y Express Fresh Market, and 17 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, which together employ more than 10,000 associates. The company is No. 73 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds