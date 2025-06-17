Big Y Adds Education Benefit for Associates
“When educators and employers come together with a shared focus, we create real upskilling opportunities for working adults,” said Jay Titus, VP and general manager for University of Phoenix workforce solutions. “Today’s professionals need flexible, career-relevant learning that fits their lives and fuels their growth. By aligning education with workforce needs, we empower individuals to advance and help organizations adapt to evolving demands.”
In fact, University of Phoenix’s 2025 Career Optimism Index study found that 86% of workers are actively seeking skill development opportunities, but 43% of them lack access to necessary training. Workers also said they are more motivated in their careers if they feel their current job provides them with opportunities for career development.
Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, with 94 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 75 supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, Big Y Express Fresh Market, and 17 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, which together employ more than 10,000 associates. The company is No. 73 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.