NGA Foundation Awards 2025 Scholarships

Two participants in the National Grocers Association Foundation’s (NGAF) recently completed four-day Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP) received scholarships that supported their attendance at the program. Held this past June 1-5 at Cornell University, in Ithaca, N.Y., and sponsored by longtime program partner PepsiCo, the program featured a dynamic blend of learning experiences, lectures and collaborative group activities designed to develop and enhance leadership skills.

Kevin McCarthy, of Hickory Hills, Ill.-based Fairplay Foods, received the PepsiCo Leadership Scholarship, an award recognizing high-potential leaders who demonstrate a strong commitment to inclusive leadership. The scholarship honors individuals exhibiting a clear vision for their future impact within their organization and the independent grocery industry.

McCarthy joined Fairplay Foods in 1984, playing a key role in the company’s early growth. Throughout his career, he has been a driving force behind the development of hundreds of associates, leaving a lasting impact on the organization and contributing to its success. He’s well known in the community for providing opportunities to people of diverse backgrounds and helping them to excel.

Since joining the management team in 1990, Kevin has held leadership roles at various locations, consistently demonstrating a commitment to excellence and mentorship. Currently, he’s the store director at the Oak Lawn, Ill., location, one of the company’s highest-volume stores, where he leads a team of about 160 employees.

“PepsiCo is excited to provide this scholarship to Kevin McCarthy for this year’s Executive Leadership Development Program,” said Kent Montgomery, SVP, PepsiCo, Industry Relations North America. “The insights he gained through the program will elevate his already strong leadership capabilities and further position him as a key driver of innovation and growth at Fairplay Foods. We look forward to seeing how this opportunity propels the next chapter of his impressive career.”