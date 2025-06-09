 Skip to main content

NGA Foundation Awards 2025 Scholarships

Grants supported recipients’ attendance at Executive Leadership Development Program
Bridget Goldschmidt
The National Grocers Association Foundation gave out two scholarships during its recently completed Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP).

Two participants in the National Grocers Association Foundation’s (NGAF) recently completed four-day Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP) received scholarships that supported their attendance at the program. Held this past June 1-5 at Cornell University, in Ithaca, N.Y., and sponsored by longtime program partner PepsiCo, the program featured a dynamic blend of learning experiences, lectures and collaborative group activities designed to develop and enhance leadership skills. 

Kevin McCarthy, of Hickory Hills, Ill.-based Fairplay Foods, received the PepsiCo Leadership Scholarship, an award recognizing high-potential leaders who demonstrate a strong commitment to inclusive leadership. The scholarship honors individuals exhibiting a clear vision for their future impact within their organization and the independent grocery industry. 

McCarthy joined Fairplay Foods in 1984, playing a key role in the company’s early growth. Throughout his career, he has been a driving force behind the development of hundreds of associates, leaving a lasting impact on the organization and contributing to its success. He’s well known in the community for providing opportunities to people of diverse backgrounds and helping them to excel.

Since joining the management team in 1990, Kevin has held leadership roles at various locations, consistently demonstrating a commitment to excellence and mentorship. Currently, he’s the store director at the Oak Lawn, Ill., location, one of the company’s highest-volume stores, where he leads a team of about 160 employees.

“PepsiCo is excited to provide this scholarship to Kevin McCarthy for this year’s Executive Leadership Development Program,” said Kent Montgomery, SVP, PepsiCo, Industry Relations North America. “The insights he gained through the program will elevate his already strong leadership capabilities and further position him as a key driver of innovation and growth at Fairplay Foods. We look forward to seeing how this opportunity propels the next chapter of his impressive career.”

Trisha Cahoy, owner of Cahoy’s General Store, in South Dakota, received this year’s Women Grocers of America (WGA) Scholarship. In 2011, Cahoy and her husband, Dan, returned to their hometown of Bonesteel, S.D., to reopen the community’s only grocery store, which had been closed for two years. She now handles human resources for more than 115 employees at six retail locations in two states. 

Cahoy is deeply committed to helping rural communities and maintaining access to food and necessary items. Of the four grocery stores she has acquired, three had previously been closed, with each being the only store in its respective town. Her determination to revive and sustain these businesses has made a significant impact on the communities her stores serve.

“Trisha exemplifies outstanding leadership, and WGA is proud to award this scholarship to support her continued growth in the independent grocery industry,” said Kristin Popp, WGA president. “Her unwavering dedication to rural communities and ensuring access to essential services highlights the true impact of her work, making this scholarship not only well deserved, but deeply meaningful.”

The 2025 ELDP, which for the third year in a row was sold out, offered participants opportunities to evaluate their interpersonal strengths, understand how their behavior shapes workplace dynamics, and receive expert guidance in conflict management. Attendees additionally explored key management benchmarks and took part in individualized one-on-one coaching sessions.

The program’s comprehensive agenda addressed the evolving demands of leadership in the current business environment. Among the topics covered were strategic leadership approaches, real-world decision-making case studies, team management, workforce engagement, effective communication and the creation of personalized leadership development plans.

“ELDP continues to educate, inspire, and empower talented professionals who are driving growth and innovation in an industry that is vital to the health and well-being of communities across the country,” said Chelsea Matzen, VP of the NGA Foundation. “The NGA Foundation applauds PepsiCo for their longtime support of this critical program that gives rising professionals a meaningful edge in accelerating their career growth.”

Aside from McCarthy and Cahoy, the list of 2025 ELDP graduates is as follows:

  • Jonathan Iulo, Allegiance Retail Services

  • Whitney Parse, Alliance Retail Group

  • Sarah May, Alliance Retail Group/iPro Systems

  • Madisen Gilbert, Associated Food Stores

  • Roberto Scalia, Associated Supermarket Group

  • Emily Detwiler, Associated Wholesale Grocers

  • Alatiel Barragen, Associated Wholesale Grocers

  • Caroline Cuzeau, Big Y Foods Inc

  • Hillary Uecker, Cahoy’s General Store

  • Craig Neuens, Certco Inc.

  • Ketih “KJ” Harnack, Coborn’s Inc.

  • Chad Nellis, Coborn’s Inc.

  • Joseph Cummings, Delaware Supermarkets

  • William Mahan, Delaware Supermarkets

  • Hamdy Shalabi, El Rio Grande

  • Marley Goodloe, Fairplay Foods Inc.

  • Eric Nilsson, Geissler’s Supermarket

  • Ryan Nilsson, Geissler’s Supermarket

  • Megan Kilroy, Gelson’s Markets

  • Fernando Gomez, Gelson’s Markets

  • Nathan Nelson, Kleins ShopRite

  • Chris Masoner, KVAT Foods/Food City

  • Jason Hendrickson, KVAT Foods/Food City

  • Brent Vaughan, Merchants Distributors LLC (MDI)

  • Stephanie Johnson, National Grocers Association

  • Mark Jerome, Price Rite Marketplace

  • Antoinette Byrd, Price Rite Marketplace

  • Marc Quartironi, ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc.

  • Elizabeth Stubbs, ShopRite Supermarkets Inc.

  • Matt Molinaro, ShopRite Supermarkets Inc.

  • Steve Gida, ShopRite Supermarkets Inc.

  • Steve Salarno, Wakefern Food Corp.

  • Amber Stigliano, Wakefern Food Corp.

  • James “Jimmy” Bohn, Wakefern Food Corp.

  • Ronnie Allan, Woodman’s Food Market

  • John Carlson, Woodman’s Food Market

The NGA Foundation is the 501(c)3 nonprofit arm of the NGA, the national trade association representing the independent sector of the food distribution industry.

