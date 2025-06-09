NGA Foundation Awards 2025 Scholarships
Trisha Cahoy, owner of Cahoy’s General Store, in South Dakota, received this year’s Women Grocers of America (WGA) Scholarship. In 2011, Cahoy and her husband, Dan, returned to their hometown of Bonesteel, S.D., to reopen the community’s only grocery store, which had been closed for two years. She now handles human resources for more than 115 employees at six retail locations in two states.
Cahoy is deeply committed to helping rural communities and maintaining access to food and necessary items. Of the four grocery stores she has acquired, three had previously been closed, with each being the only store in its respective town. Her determination to revive and sustain these businesses has made a significant impact on the communities her stores serve.
“Trisha exemplifies outstanding leadership, and WGA is proud to award this scholarship to support her continued growth in the independent grocery industry,” said Kristin Popp, WGA president. “Her unwavering dedication to rural communities and ensuring access to essential services highlights the true impact of her work, making this scholarship not only well deserved, but deeply meaningful.”
The 2025 ELDP, which for the third year in a row was sold out, offered participants opportunities to evaluate their interpersonal strengths, understand how their behavior shapes workplace dynamics, and receive expert guidance in conflict management. Attendees additionally explored key management benchmarks and took part in individualized one-on-one coaching sessions.
The program’s comprehensive agenda addressed the evolving demands of leadership in the current business environment. Among the topics covered were strategic leadership approaches, real-world decision-making case studies, team management, workforce engagement, effective communication and the creation of personalized leadership development plans.
“ELDP continues to educate, inspire, and empower talented professionals who are driving growth and innovation in an industry that is vital to the health and well-being of communities across the country,” said Chelsea Matzen, VP of the NGA Foundation. “The NGA Foundation applauds PepsiCo for their longtime support of this critical program that gives rising professionals a meaningful edge in accelerating their career growth.”
Aside from McCarthy and Cahoy, the list of 2025 ELDP graduates is as follows:
Jonathan Iulo, Allegiance Retail Services
Whitney Parse, Alliance Retail Group
Sarah May, Alliance Retail Group/iPro Systems
Madisen Gilbert, Associated Food Stores
Roberto Scalia, Associated Supermarket Group
Emily Detwiler, Associated Wholesale Grocers
Alatiel Barragen, Associated Wholesale Grocers
Caroline Cuzeau, Big Y Foods Inc
Hillary Uecker, Cahoy’s General Store
Craig Neuens, Certco Inc.
Ketih “KJ” Harnack, Coborn’s Inc.
Chad Nellis, Coborn’s Inc.
Joseph Cummings, Delaware Supermarkets
William Mahan, Delaware Supermarkets
Hamdy Shalabi, El Rio Grande
Marley Goodloe, Fairplay Foods Inc.
Eric Nilsson, Geissler’s Supermarket
Ryan Nilsson, Geissler’s Supermarket
Megan Kilroy, Gelson’s Markets
Fernando Gomez, Gelson’s Markets
Nathan Nelson, Kleins ShopRite
Chris Masoner, KVAT Foods/Food City
Jason Hendrickson, KVAT Foods/Food City
Brent Vaughan, Merchants Distributors LLC (MDI)
Stephanie Johnson, National Grocers Association
Mark Jerome, Price Rite Marketplace
Antoinette Byrd, Price Rite Marketplace
Marc Quartironi, ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc.
Elizabeth Stubbs, ShopRite Supermarkets Inc.
Matt Molinaro, ShopRite Supermarkets Inc.
Steve Gida, ShopRite Supermarkets Inc.
Steve Salarno, Wakefern Food Corp.
Amber Stigliano, Wakefern Food Corp.
James “Jimmy” Bohn, Wakefern Food Corp.
Ronnie Allan, Woodman’s Food Market
John Carlson, Woodman’s Food Market
The NGA Foundation is the 501(c)3 nonprofit arm of the NGA, the national trade association representing the independent sector of the food distribution industry.