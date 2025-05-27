Wegmans Awards College Scholarships to 1,500+ New Employees

Part-time employee scholarship recipients are eligible to receive up to $8,000 over four years, and full-time employees can receive up to $16,000 over four years. No limit is placed on the number of scholarships awarded each year, and no restrictions are made on a student’s course of study. Recipients may choose any area of study from an accredited college and enter any field they desire upon graduation. Many scholarship winners do decide to stay with Wegmans after college, however, continuing their career growth within the company.

To receive a scholarship, Wegmans employees must meet work performance criteria. Eligibility is also based on a minimum number of work hours over a specified time period.

Wegmans is a big believer in investing in programs and benefits that make a difference for its people. According to the company, the retailer invests more than $50 million each year in training and development to help employees succeed.

In 2024, a total of 1,340 employees participated in formal development programs to help advance their careers. Annually, about 25% of employees receive new development opportunities, such as new roles, store transfers or promotions.

Great Place To Work and Fortune recently recognized Wegmans as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2025. This is Wegmans 28th consecutive time being named to the prestigious list, this year coming in sixth overall, as well as first in the retail industry.

Meanwhile, all Wegmans stores will host a celebration for this year’s scholarship recipients at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, when mini cupcakes will be served.

Family-owned Wegmans operates 112 stores along the East Coast. The company is No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Most Sustainable Grocers.