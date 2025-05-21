How Chips Ahoy! Reinvented Itself

The TWIG podcast talks with Sabrina Sarant, senior director of Chips Ahoy! at Mondelez International, about product and marketing innovation at the legacy brand.

As a leader of Chips Ahoy!, Sabrina discusses how the more than 60-year-old brand ensures it stays relevant by keeping up with consumer trends, reaching them where they are, and partnering with other brands that are appropriate for its audience.



“We have great insights and analytics partners that help us stay in touch with our consumers," explains Sabrina. "What's important to them [consumers], you know, whether it's value and affordability, which is really important these days; indulgence or convenience; and on-the-go snacking or better-for-you snacking."

She says staying in touch with consumers and then building the plans to address those consumer needs where it makes sense for the brand is paramount.

The also brand utilizes its agency partners to help keep pulse on consumer media behavior to ensure it is reaching consumers where they are and investing in the right places that provides the right return. For example, if targeting a Gen Z audience, linear TV wouldn't be a focus.

Additionally, Sabrina speaks on how modernity is a driver of brand health. “Over the last five years, we've looked to partner with other brands and talent that are culturally relevant, that also fit with our brand and can help amplify an existing initiative in an authentic way.”

Watch complete episode to find out more about some of these innovative collaborations. Plus, Sabrina offers insights into the new products that have led to the brand's growth in and beyond cookies.