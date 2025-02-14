THE FRIDAY 5: Albertsons, Kroger Face Layoffs and Restructuring; ALDI and Southeastern Grocers Make a Deal

1. Kroger-Owned Mariano’s Prepares to Close in Chicagoland

Readers were most interested this week in news that a busy Mariano's location in Northfield, Ill., is slated for closure later this year. Village officials confirmed that the Kroger Co.-owned banner is not renewing the lease on that nearly 48,000-square-foot store in the suburb north of Chicago.

The Mariano’s location opened in 2014, under then-owner Roundy’s. The Mariano’s Fresh Market banner was named for Roundy’s CEO Bob Mariano, a grocery leader also known for serving as president and CEO of Dominick’s and later, as a co-founder of the now-defunct Dom’s Kitchen & Market.

The closing of the Mariano’s in Northfield comes on the heels of the collapsed merger between Kroger and Albertsons Cos. As part of the original deal, more than 30 Mariano’s stores in the Chicago area were to be spun off to C&S Wholesale Grocers.

2. ALDI, C&S and Southeastern Grocers Make a Deal

News broke this week that a consortium of private investors, led by current Southeastern Grocers CEO and President Anthony Hucker, and C&S Wholesale Grocers, acquired Southeastern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners from ALDI U.S.

The agreement includes the acquisition of Southeastern Grocers grocery and liquor store operations under the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners, which comprises about 170 grocery stores across Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida, in addition to the existing Winn-Dixie liquor store business. ALDI plans to complete its previously revealed conversion plans, with around 220 Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores to be converted to the ALDI format over a multiyear process that began in March 2024, and is expected to wrap up in 2027.

“We are profoundly grateful and deeply honored to continue serving the communities we cherish,” said Hucker. “Our culture and path forward are firmly grounded in our 100-year legacy — a legacy built on strong values and a shared purpose of caring for one another. Throughout this transformational journey, our commitment to thoughtful, purpose-driven growth remains strong and propels us forward with renewed momentum. As we reinvest in the store fleet, we are inspired by listening loudly to the voices of our customers, to elevate and revolutionize our customer experience and store offerings, so that each step we take will reflect our dedication to our people and our communities.”

With that deal in place, ALDI revealed that it is on pace to open more than 225 stores in 2025, the most stores to be unveiled in one year during its nearly 50-year history. Those 2025 openings include about 100 conversions of remaining Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets stores as well as other new ALDI stores, many of them in the Western region of the United States.