THE FRIDAY 5: Albertsons Board Member Resigns; Dollar General Ramps Up Distribution

Giant Food is facing a lawsuit from an elderly couple that was injured outside one of its stores in 2022.
3. Injured Elderly Couple Files Lawsuit Against Giant Food
Readers were interested in news of a lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of John Hopkins III and Claudia Hopkins, a couple in their eighties who were attacked outside a Giant Food supermarket in Washington, D.C., in 2022. The lawsuit seeks to hold Giant Food and others accountable for allegedly failing to provide adequate security, which led to John and Claudia Hopkins sustaining serious injuries.
When contacted by PG, a Giant Food spokesperson acknowledged the lawsuit and provided the following statement: “Because of the active litigation, we won't be able to provide additional comments now. Our primary focus remains on serving our customers and communities with the commitment to service and integrity that Giant Food is known for. We appreciate your understanding as we navigate through this process.”
4. Kroger Welcomes the Spring Time Change
In a new promotion that ties into the notion of micro-occasions and also spotlights breakfast offerings, Kroger is launching the “Hour Back Box” timed with the switch to Daylight Savings Time. The boxes are available for free on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on March 4 at 12 p.m. EST. Customers can visit Kroger.com/HourBack to claim an exclusive box while supplies last.
The free, limited-edition Hour Back Box includes the grocer’s Private Selection Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate, Simple Truth Oatmilk Creamer and Kroger Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches, as well as a gift card redeemable for a one-year Kroger Boost membership.
5. Notable Openings From BJ’s, Albertsons, Save A Lot & More
A number of retailers this week announced upcoming expansion plans. A BJ’s Wholesale Club location is set to open in Myrtle Beach, S.C., marking the second location for the retailer in the state of South Carolina.
Also this week, representatives from The United Family joined city officials and other community representatives to break ground for a new Albertsons Market grocery store and fuel station in Lovington, N.M. This will be the first United Family location in the market and is slated to open in 2026.
Additionally, CQM Foods, an employee-owned company operating Freshtown and Peck’s grocery stores in upstate New York, officially debuted a new state-of-the-art Freshtown of Newburgh on Feb. 21. Save A Lot also opened a new store this week – this one in the Pennsylvania city of Jersey Shore.