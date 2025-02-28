THE FRIDAY 5: Albertsons Board Member Resigns; Dollar General Ramps Up Distribution

Albertsons board member Steve Feinberg has stepped down from his position to become the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense.

1. Albertsons, Ahold Delhaize Boards Make Headlines

News came in this week that Steve Feinberg officially stepped down from the Albertsons Cos. board of directors, effective Feb. 21, following his nomination to become the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense. With that move, Frank Bruno, co-CEO of Albertsons investor Cerberus Capital Management L.P., was appointed to fill Feinberg’s position on the board.

“Steve has been a significant contributor to the board, and I thank him for his long-standing support to Albertsons Cos. I also congratulate Steve on his pending appointment to the Department of Defense and his service to our country,” said Albertsons CEO Vivek Sankaran. “In addition, I am excited to welcome Frank to the board as we accelerate our business strategy to earn Customers for Life.”

Meanwhile, Ahold Delhaize also made moves within its supervisory board this week. The retail conglomerate nominated grocery executive Per Bank to serve on the board, and also called for the reappointment of Jan Zijderveld. Bank is a Danish national who is currently president and CEO of Canadian grocer Loblaw Cos. Ltd.

2. Dollar General Expands Distribution and Retail Media Efforts

Dollar General officially cut the ribbon this week on its first Arkansas distribution center. The one-million-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility supports the company’s traditional supply chain distribution, as well as its DG Fresh network that provides perishable products to stores and the DG Private Fleet.

Dollar General has been steadily ramping up its distribution network over the past year. In November, the company opened a similar distribution facility in the Colorado city of Aurora – also its first in the Centennial State.

The value retailer is also ramping up its retail media efforts through a new partnership with experiential marketing platform Recess. Dollar General will hyper-target customers in their everyday lives, allowing brand partners to extend their reach outside the store via community-driven sampling.

Recess leverages proprietary retailer- and audience-targeting tools in its software to pinpoint where shoppers are, whether it’s a school campus, gym or other locations. From there, advertisers can execute experiential sampling programs in which community members and leaders distribute products to attendees.