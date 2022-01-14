100 Years of Food Retailing: 1962-1971

Some supermarkets reacted to the consumer movement by establishing consumer departments to begin a serious dialog with their shoppers. Giant Food, of Landover, Md., hired the industry’s first consumer advocate, Esther Peterson, in 1970, and worked with the government and industry to develop and test consumer programs.

New Décor and Departments

In addition to engaging more with their customers, retailers placed more emphasis on store décor and their perishable departments.

Many chains looked to design stores that would be instantly recognizable, such as A&P’s colonial-themed stores and the towering signs of Pennsylvania’s Food Fair and California-based Lucky Stores.

Inside stores, dropped ceilings showcased dramatic lighting fixtures, and more creative layouts featured carpeted or patterned floors, as well as colorful graphics and murals. Stores were close to 30,000 square feet on average by the end of the decade.

The service deli became a popular feature, and multitiered dairy sections began to handle a wider array of products. On-site bakeries were a bragging right on their own as progressive retailers trained personnel to prepare fresh baked goods daily.

Wine and liquor departments featuring both domestic and imported labels became more common, and some grocers began providing suggestions for selections based on meals.

The decade also saw supermarkets getting into the pharmacy business. In 1961, Jewel Tea, which had established itself in the Midwest, acquired Osco Drug (the company wasn’t officially known as Jewel-Osco until 2010, however). Its strategy was to build supermarkets connected to drug stores. The following year, Giant Food built its first combination food store and pharmacy. Later in the decade, Acme Markets, of Philadelphia, acquired a 46-store Pennsylvania drug store chain, and Albertsons entered into a partnership with Skaggs Drug Centers Inc. to open combination food and drug stores.

The Birth of Discounting

In 1962, three retailers that would eventually have a huge impact on the industry opened their doors, giving birth to the discounting movement: Walmart, Kmart and Target. That same year, Meijer opened its Thrifty Acres supercenter concept.

It was a good time to focus on low prices. Suburban shoppers were fed up with higher grocery bills and engaged in a “housewives’ boycott.” With inflation beginning in earnest in 1966, supermarkets reacted by lowering prices and experimenting with discounting strategies. Stores in almost every market employed such tactics as price comparison advertising.

Some grocers tried hybrid formats to mix in lower prices, while others opened discount formats under separate names like Colonial’s Big Star stores and Harris Teeter’s More Value.