100 Years of Food Retailing: 1932-1941

Even as retailers were becoming more innovative, however, they still had to face financial challenges brought on by the Great Depression. The January 1935 issue of Progressive Grocer noted that total retail sales declined an unbelievable 49% from 1929 to 1933 (retail sales of all kinds sold through all types of stores). By comparison, food stores showed a slightly smaller decline — 37%. The number of food stores declined just 5%.

Role of Government in Fair Trade

During this decade, the government started getting involved to make sure that business was being conducted fairly and ethically. The National Recovery Administration (NRA), a primary agency in FDR’s New Deal government, was established in 1933 to eliminate “cut throat competition” by bringing industry, labor and government together to create codes of “fair practices” and set prices.

PG’s editors voiced the concerns of the industry, noting in the January 1935 issue, “One of the matters of greatest interest to the grocers and all business, is what is going to be done by Congress to the NRA.”

Luckily for them, later that year, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously declared that the NRA law was unconstitutional. The National Association of Retail Grocers, for its part, pledged to keep ideals and objectives in fair-trade practices in food merchandising.

Even though the NRA stopped operations, many of its labor provisions reappeared in the National Labor Relations Act, passed the same year. This set the stage for a surge in the growth and power of unions, which became a central part of the New Deal Coalition that dominated national politics for the next three decades.

Just a year after the NRA disbanded, in 1936, a law intended to further level the retail playing field was enacted. The Robinson-Patman Act, commonly referred to as “the chain store act,” helped correct discount abuses and established guidelines under which food retailing and wholesaling could be carried out on a fair basis.