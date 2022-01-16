100 Years of Food Retailing: 1982-1991

A prime example of the superstore format appeared in Progressive Grocer in 1982. Safeway’s new prototype, located in the competitive market of Arlington, Texas, took a new approach to architecture, design and layout, featuring a high-tech exterior that resembled a modern airport terminal. Inside, the 60,949-square-foot store offered an impressive selection of general merchandise.

PG’s 1983 Annual Report called superstores “star performers,” as the format annually accounted for a larger share of total sales and was judged by industry leaders to have the best prospects for the future. At the time, there were 3,200 superstores in the country, which made up an estimated 16.5% market share and 23% of supermarket sales.

Adventures in Foodservice

By 1984, with many more women in the workforce, the portion of disposable income that Americans were spending on food at home dropped to a new low of 11.4%. In response, supermarkets looked for ways to offer in-store dining and takeout themselves. To help inspire them, PG began featuring a regular foodservice section.

Some grocers chose to partner with foodservice operators — for instance, Dierbergs added a Dairy Queen mini unit to a new store in St. Louis, while Vons operated Panda Express units. In 1989, Haggen became the first U.S. food retailer to offer an in-store Starbucks Coffee shop. Other supermarkets opened their own full-service restaurants or cafeterias.

By 1988, 15% of supermarkets offered some type of sit-down dining, compared with only 4% in 1980.

The end of the decade would also bring a brand-new threat to the industry, as Wal-Mart opened its first supercenter in 1988, offering general merchandise connected to a supermarket in Washington, Mo. Just one year later, at least one independent operator — a store in Wagoner, Okla. — had already closed, largely due to a drop in volume after the opening of the supercenter.