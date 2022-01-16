100 Years of Food Retailing: 1992-2001

ECR Offers New Focus

Competition for food dollars intensified in 1992, thanks to club stores, deep discounters, mass merchandisers and even chain drug stores that recognized the traffic-generating power of consumables categories. Overall grocery sales reached $382.6 billion, with sales at supermarkets specifically coming in at $286.3 billion.

Faced with such sluggish growth and an imbalance in trade relations, retailers turned to a new concept to improve their operations. Officially launched in 1993, ECR was designed to help the traditional grocery sector become more responsive to consumer demand while promoting the removal of unnecessary costs from the supply chain.

The second half of the decade brought about progress in the form of the dot-com boom, but for traditional grocers, growth was an uphill battle. Some of the more forward-thinking regional grocers, including Harris Teeter, Publix, Byerly’s, Genuardi’s Family Markets, Wegmans, Schnucks and Dominick’s, made the most of their collective wisdom via share groups and used their own insights and differentiation emphases to become leaders in their respective markets.

Natural and Organic Foods Gain Ground

While grocers were differentiating with ancillary services, nontraditional natural and organic food retailers were gaining in popularity. The largest of these was Whole Foods Market, which would end the decade with more than 100 locations. Other grocers would start featuring natural and organic products in special departments.

As the composition of the grocery industry changed, conventional grocers countered by gaining scale. At the end of 1998, Albertsons, Safeway and Kroger were the three leading grocery chains in the United States, and the top five grocers accounted for an estimated 29% of all U.S. supermarket sales. Additionally, despite the lack of inflation, total sales had increased a healthy 3.5% to $472 billion, according to PG’s Annual Report that year.