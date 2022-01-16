100 Years of Food Retailing: 1972-1981

As competition heated up, supermarkets started considering the specific demographics and tastes of their shoppers more during the 1970s, and this resulted in a plethora of formats, specialized merchandising and more targeted promotions.

Even by the mid-1960s, Progressive Grocer had begun advising its readers to think more about meeting the needs of individual consumers, especially as competition intensified. Demographic information was becoming more readily available, thanks to advancements in electronic data processing, so this armed companies with better insights on their shoppers, even if such information was rudimentary by today’s standards.

To target higher-income shoppers who were willing to spend more, retailers advanced the idea of the gourmet aisle, while some went more upscale with new formats. H-E-B’s “red carpet store,” which opened at the end of 1969, featured wall-to-wall carpeting, redwood wall decoration and a “tasteful use of color.” It was more than 30,000 square feet, with nearly 50% of selling space that included expanded nonfoods, a broader merchandise assortment, separate imported and fancy-food sections, and service cosmetics.