100 Years of Food Retailing: 2012-2022

Shifting Competition

Beyond the rise of e-commerce, the decade witnessed the changing nature of competition on two fronts. Retailers such as Walmart, Target, Dollar General, Family Dollar and the warehouse club chains had become dominant outlets for food sales, siphoning trips from conventional grocers. Recognizing the shift, FMI rebranded itself in January 2020, prompting PG Editorial Director Mike Troy to write, “With a familiar acronym but a more comprehensive, consumer-centric view of the marketplace, FMI — The Food Industry Association has established a much-needed vision to ensure its relevance for generations to come.”

Meanwhile, early in the decade, food away from home surpassed food at home in the share-of-stomach battle, with grocers often finding themselves competing against restaurants. However, market share lost to foodservice operators was quickly regained when the pandemic began in early 2020 and homebound Americans rediscovered cooking. PG’s “What’s Next for the Way America Eats” research revealed that many Americans enjoyed cooking again and planned to continue doing so. The public-health crisis brought other changes to food retailing as well, prompting an often-heard comment that trends already in motion were accelerated by five to 10 years.

COVID-19 also spurred record rates of sales growth among companies on The PG 100’s ranking of North America’s largest retailers of food and consumables, “which meant that the combined sales of PG 100 constituent companies increased 11.6% to $2,113 trillion, compared with $1,893 trillion last year,” according to the May 2021 issue.

That rate of growth proved unsustainable, but the chaos of a pandemic and the changes it wrought proved a fitting way for PG to end the final year of its first century. As a new century begins, students of grocery industry history will recognize that unforeseen challenges will emerge, as will opportunities that are unimaginable today.