Acosta’s Experts Weigh In on Outlook for CPGs

Purposeful at-home eating: With Acosta’s research showing that consumers ate more meals and snacks at home and sought healthy choices in 2021, the company’s experts predict that this behavior will continue and expand to include an increased awareness of environmental issues related to consumption.

The solidification of online shopping: Given the fact that half of consumers polled by Acosta said they buy grocery products online, the firm’s leaders agree that people will continue to form their online grocery buying habits in the year ahead. Solutions like dark stores and hyper-delivery models will grow to meet demand.

