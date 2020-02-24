Press enter to search
PG Honors Outstanding Independents

By Jim Dudlicek and Gina Acosta - 02/24/2020
PG Honors Outstanding Independents

Independent grocers are among the most inventive, innovative and exciting food retailers operating today, and the winners of Progressive Grocer’s 2020 Outstanding Independents Awards are at the head of the class.

PG presented this year’s awards at an exclusive reception and dinner on the second night of the 2020 NGA Show, hosted by the National Grocers Association in San Diego, Feb. 23-25.

Of the 18 total winners, 13 were able to attend the awards presentation, held at Fleming's in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter.

Award recipients posed for photos with PG Editorial Director Jim Dudlicek and Senior Editor Gina Acosta.

This year’s Outstanding Independents reception and dinner was sponsored by Revel Systems, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution provider, with U.S. offices in Atlanta and San Francisco.

Complete details of Progressive Grocer’s Outstanding Independents Awards were published in PG’s February 2020 issue.

Here’s a recap of this year’s winners:

Single store

Oneota Community Food Co-op

Decorah, Iowa

MULTISTORE

Woodlands Market 

Kentfield, Calif.

BAKERY

Trig’s 

Minocqua, Wis.

CULINARY 

Glorioso’s Italian Market

Milwaukee

DELI/PREPARED FOODS 

Palmer’s Market 

Darien, Conn.

ETHNIC 

Compare Foods 

Charlotte, N.C.

EXPERIENCE 

Barons Market 

Poway, Calif.

Eddie’s of Roland Park 

Baltimore

FOOD SECURITY

Baldwin Market 

Baldwin, Fla.

Local Market 

Chicago

Local

Roots Market 

Clarksville, Md.

Walla Walla’s Harvest Foods 

Walla Walla, Wash. 

MEAT / SEAFOOD 

Grand & Essex Market

Bergenfield, N.J.

PRODUCE 

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace

Farmingdale, N.Y.

Health & Wellness

Pilgrim's Market

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

SOCIAL PURPOSE 

Charley Family Shop’n Save

Greensburg, Pa.

Oliver’s Market

Santa Rosa, Calif.

SUSTAINABILITY 

PCC Community Markets

Seattle

For live show coverage, visit PG at Progressivegrocer.com and on Twitter at @pgrocer, @jimdudlicek and @acostag

