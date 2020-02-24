PG Honors Outstanding Independents
Independent grocers are among the most inventive, innovative and exciting food retailers operating today, and the winners of Progressive Grocer’s 2020 Outstanding Independents Awards are at the head of the class.
PG presented this year’s awards at an exclusive reception and dinner on the second night of the 2020 NGA Show, hosted by the National Grocers Association in San Diego, Feb. 23-25.
Of the 18 total winners, 13 were able to attend the awards presentation, held at Fleming's in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter.
Award recipients posed for photos with PG Editorial Director Jim Dudlicek and Senior Editor Gina Acosta.
OUTSTANDING INDEPENDENTS WINNER DINNER GALLERY
This year’s Outstanding Independents reception and dinner was sponsored by Revel Systems, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution provider, with U.S. offices in Atlanta and San Francisco.
Complete details of Progressive Grocer’s Outstanding Independents Awards were published in PG’s February 2020 issue.
Here’s a recap of this year’s winners:
Single store
Oneota Community Food Co-op
Decorah, Iowa
MULTISTORE
Woodlands Market
Kentfield, Calif.
BAKERY
Trig’s
Minocqua, Wis.
CULINARY
Glorioso’s Italian Market
Milwaukee
DELI/PREPARED FOODS
Palmer’s Market
Darien, Conn.
ETHNIC
Compare Foods
Charlotte, N.C.
EXPERIENCE
Barons Market
Poway, Calif.
Eddie’s of Roland Park
Baltimore
FOOD SECURITY
Baldwin Market
Baldwin, Fla.
Local Market
Chicago
Local
Roots Market
Clarksville, Md.
Walla Walla’s Harvest Foods
Walla Walla, Wash.
MEAT / SEAFOOD
Grand & Essex Market
Bergenfield, N.J.
PRODUCE
Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace
Farmingdale, N.Y.
Health & Wellness
Pilgrim's Market
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
SOCIAL PURPOSE
Charley Family Shop’n Save
Greensburg, Pa.
Oliver’s Market
Santa Rosa, Calif.
SUSTAINABILITY
PCC Community Markets
Seattle
