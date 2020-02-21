Key Takeaways from the NGA Show

Competing With Dollar Stores: The dollar channel has been steadily increasing its grocery offerings, putting competitive pressure on independent operators and chains alike. Five consumer-driven strategies for grocers looking to compete with dollar stores, according to David Portalatin, VP and food industry advisor for The NPD Group, are to offer frictionless commerce, leverage the opportunity in fresh food, feature affordable family meals, focus on snacks and beverages, and don’t forget that price-sensitive dollar store shoppers are still looking to buy prepared foods.

Retention Strategies: “The most powerful question you can ask employees is, ‘What is their story?’,” said Joe Kiedinger, principal/CEO of Prophit, offering a master class on how to retain employees by leveraging the qualities of vulnerability, dignity and respect. “People want to feel accepted, including your employees. People are starving for dignity and respect, including in grocery retail.”

Being Local is More Than Just Products: Local is a trend that’s not going away, according to Nick Lenzi, senior VP of buying and marketing for 16-store Michigan-based Busch’s Market, which carries no fewer than 5,000 products from the Great Lakes State across all store departments. But the logistics can be daunting, Lenzi warned. “Whatever you define as local, just be sure you adhere to it,” he said. And local is not only about what’s on your shelves: “It’s not just about product -- it’s about what you can do for the community.” Success in today’s market, Lenzi added, relies on deliberately being different than other operators out there.