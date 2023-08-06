The Kroger Co. is making it easier for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to order groceries online as it brings e-commerce electronic benefit transfer (EBT) payments to its Fred Meyer, Smith’s and QFC banners.

The expansion includes Fred Meyer and QFC stores throughout Oregon, Idaho and Washington, as well as all Smith’s locations. Customers can create an account through the respective grocer’s app or through their websites, then add an EBT account number as a new card under the “My Account” and “Wallet” options. Online EBT payment can only be used for SNAP-eligible products.

[Read more: "Kroger to Open Distribution Center in Northern Kentucky"]

“Thousands of Fred Meyer and QFC shoppers place digital orders every week. Now, we are opening our digital grocery shopping experience to more people, with fresh, affordable food conveniently available through pickup or delivery,” said Tiffany Sanders, corporate affairs manager. “Fred Meyer and QFC believe in being Fresh for Everyone, and this is another important way we are connecting our neighbors to the foods that will help them live healthier, thriving lives.”

Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic region, which covers stores in Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee, began accepting online SNAP payments in April.

Cincinnati-based Kroger has almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.