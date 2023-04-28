Walmart Inc. has appointed Laura Himes, previously its senior director for produce merchandising, to the position of VP sourcing – fresh for the company’s Walmart International division.

Himes joined Walmart in 2013 to head up produce merchandising and sustainability efforts in regard to packaging, pollinators, vertical farming, blockchain implementation and ethical treatment of farm workers. She has more than three decades of experience in the produce industry in all areas, from farm to fork.

“It is a huge honor to be appointed VP sourcing – fresh and to extend my work in implementing Walmart’s sourcing strategies around resilience, trust and value,” said Himes. “Walmart is on a journey to become a regenerative company, and where and how we source matters to our business, our customers and our communities. I’m thrilled to lead this work.”

Before her time at Walmart, Himes worked at Dole/SunnyRidge Farms as farm operations manager/R&D. She was also Driscoll’s managing director of Portugal operations and held various roles at Chiquita, where she began her career.

Himes is also chair of the board and a member of the executive committee for the Washington, D.C.-based International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), and she chairs the organization’s diversity and inclusion committee.

