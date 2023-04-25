Advertisement

News Briefs

04/25/2023

Kroger Adds Upcyled Bread to Simple Truth Brand

Kroger Simple Truth Upcycled Bread Teaser

The Kroger Co. has added to its Simple Truth collection two new items that are made with an upcycled ingredient, thereby helping reduce food waste.

The new items, Seeded Multigrain Bread and Multigrain Quinoa Bread, are rolling out nationwide to approximately 1,800 store bakery departments across 18 Kroger banners. Manufactured by Upcycled Foods Inc. (UP Inc.), both breads contain 10% of ReGrained SuperGrain+, the company’s flagship ingredient. The recycled ingredient offers “flavor depth and naturally fortified nutritional attributes,” according to the company

The Simple Truth SKUs are Upcycled Certified by the Denver-based Upcycled Food Association, and both breads come in a 17.6-ounce package priced at $5.99.

“Upcycled ingredient innovation is one of the most actionable solutions for food brands to be more sustainable,” said Dan Kurzrock, founder and CEO of Berkeley, Calif.-based UP Inc. “We are thrilled to help catalyze Kroger’s efforts to bring their Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment to life on store shelves. These breads win against category incumbents on flavor alone, giving consumers an accessible opportunity to make an impact with every purchase.” 

The new product news comes ahead of Stop Food Waste Day (April 26). According to UP Inc., 57% of shoppers said that they intend to buy more upcycled food, and one in three are specifically interested in bakery products made from upcycled ingredients.

Cincinnati-based Kroger has almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

 

This article first appeared on the site of sister publication Store Brands.

Advertisement
04/24/2023

Uncle Giuseppe’s Adds Jersey Shore Location

Uncle G

Uncle Giuseppe’s family is getting bigger. A new Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace has opened in Tinton Falls, N.J., at 990 Shrewsbury Avenue, replacing a former Acme store.

Unveiled on April 21, the 56,000-square-foot store carries a wide variety of products, including Italian specialties in the deli, pizza, bakery and dessert categories. The deli service case even carries more than five varieties of meatballs: Italian, chicken Francese, eggplant, turkey, and sausage and peppers.  

The Jersey Shore location also includes an on-site gelato station, a coffee bar, a candy counter and a pizzeria with a variety of grab-and-go offerings. As with other Uncle Guiseppe’s stores, the Tinton Falls store regularly offers experiences like mozzarella-pulling and pasta-making demonstrations. Pickup and delivery services are available.

This is the 11th Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace in the Melville, N.Y.-based retailer’s New Jersey and New York footprint.

04/24/2023

Rite Aid Rolls Out Seasonal Beauty Offers for Rewards Members

Rite Aid Beauty is in Bloom Mobile Teaser

Rite Aid has kicked off its spring Beauty is in Bloom event for Rite Aid Rewards members with a range of in-store and online deals, including money-saving promotions on popular beauty brands, the chance to win a $500 shopping spree, and surprise in-store giveaways.

“We listen to the preferences and needs of our customers and have worked diligently to curate a desirable collection of the most sought-after beauty brands on the market,” said Pamela Kohn, Rite Aid’s SVP and chief merchandising officer. “Whether you’re looking for clean ingredients, the hottest new colors or what’s trending on social media, you can find it at your neighborhood Rite Aid.”

With the Beauty is in Bloom sweepstakes, beauty consumers can enter through May 13 for a chance to win a shopping spree by logging in or signing up for Rite Aid Rewards. 

Each week through May 13, Rite Aid will offer various promotions on go-to and trending cosmetics, skin care, sun care and other products. During the last two weekends of the event, May 6-7 and May 13-14, Rite Aid will surprise shoppers with Beauty Bags, distributed to the first 100 customers at checkout in select stores. The bags will include sample-size products from such consumer-favorite brands as La Roche-Posay, e.l.f., Lumify, Maybelline New York and Neutrogena.

Employing more than 6,300 pharmacists, Philadelphia-based Rite Aid operates 2,300-plus retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. The company is No. 21 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Advertisement
04/24/2023

Cardenas Markets Lotería Scratcher Sweepstakes Back With $1M in Prizes

Cardenas Markets Loteria 2023 Teaser

Hispanic independent grocer Cardenas Markets has brought back its Lotería Scratcher Sweepstakes, which this year features more than $1 million in prizes, a $150,000 increase from last year’s program. The sweepstakes program runs through June 13 at all 64 Cardenas locations.

“Every day, we work hard to bring families and communities together through our fresh and authentic product offerings,” said Cardenas Chief Marketing Officer Adam Salgado. “Cardenas Markets Lotería is a very fun way to bring people of different generations together, and it’s so fitting that we bring this beloved cultural game back to our stores in an even bigger and better way.”

Through the purchase of participating sponsor products, customers will receive one scratch card with an instant-win prize, or a code for a free digital scratcher, which can be accessed online. Registering the unique code found on the digital scratcher gives a customer the chance to win such prizes as an Apple iPad, an Apple AirPod Pro, a $200 Cardenas Gift Card or home electronics. 

Participants may even have the opportunity to play in the Lotería semifinal game for a chance to win free groceries for a year, $10,000 or the grand prize of $50,000. According to the grocer, sweepstakes participants have a one-in-five chance to receive such instant-win prizes as food from Cardenas’ Cocina and Panadería.

Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas operates 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Markets banner. Cardenas is one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, with stores in California, Nevada and Arizona. 

 

04/24/2023

Meijer Details Family-Friendly Activities, Amenities at Upcoming LPGA Tournament

meijer teaser

As it prepares for its annual LPGA Classic golf tournament that tees off on June 15, Meijer has revealed some updates to the event. Again this year, many of the amenities and programs are designed to be family friendly.

According to Meijer, the family care area will be expanded to two on-course locations. The air-conditioned areas will provide space and features for nursing mothers and parents.

Additionally, the popular Discovery Land area for families is returning this year, Meijer said. Located off the 18th fairway, the open-air destination offers a mini golf course, corn hole and fowling lawn games, along with card-making activities and appearances by characters from Universal Studios and PBS.

“Meijer is a family company that's committed to meeting the needs of families across the Midwest, and that commitment extends to the Meijer LPGA Classic,” said Cathy Cooper, executive director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. “We’re excited to bring back the family-focused elements of our event that children love and adults appreciate, as well as add a few new things to make this our most memorable tournament yet.”

For tournament visitors of all ages, Meijer is also bringing back its Grand Taste Concessions space. The budget-friendly menu features items like cheeseburgers and hot dogs sold for under $4.

Spectators can enjoy other fare on the course, too. Earlier this month, Meijer said that it’s expanding the J. Brewer’s food pavilion that offers all-you-can-eat dining. This year, guests can enjoy a new “Frederik’s” food experience featuring products that are part of the retailer’s Frederik’s line of premium private label items.

The 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic will be held at Blythefield Country Club near Meijer’s corporate headquarters in Grand Rapids, Mich., from June 15 through June 18. The event features 144 of the best female golfers who compete over 72 holes of stroke play. Proceeds from the tournament benefit Meijer’s Simply Give program supporting food pantries across the Midwest. Children ages 17 and under get free admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Privately owned Meijer operates more than 400 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

04/21/2023

Louisiana Fish Fry Products Names Rookie 'Chief Fry Officer'

Marcus Spears

A provider of Louisiana-inspired ingredients has recruited a new CFO – chief fry officer.  Baton Rouge, La.-based Louisiana Fish Fry Products revealed that Marcus Spears will take on that new role, providing cooking tips, sharing recipes and serving as a brand ambassador.

Spears, who played in the National Football League as a defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys, is currently a football analyst on ESPN. Off the gridiron, he is known for his cooking prowess. In addition to lending his culinary skills to Louisiana Fish Fry Products, he will be featured in the company’s TV, radio and social media campaigns.

"I've lived all over the U.S. in my career, and cooking with Louisiana Fish Fry Products always reminds me of home," said Spears. "Growing up in Baton Rouge, I was always watching my grandmother cook for us. I would watch her fry fish in a cast iron skillet using 'the blue bag' mix, which made it so crispy and flavorful. As I got older and started cooking for myself, I quickly learned the blue bag was Louisiana Fish Fry. So I guess you could say I have a pretty impressive resume to join the team as chief fry officer."

Caroline Gray, the company’s VP of marketing, said that Spears is a natural fit for the fun educational role. "We knew our chief fry officer role needed to be filled by someone who appreciates Louisiana flavor, brings the spice to the kitchen and can pass a good time," noted Gray. 