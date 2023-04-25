The Kroger Co. has added to its Simple Truth collection two new items that are made with an upcycled ingredient, thereby helping reduce food waste.

The new items, Seeded Multigrain Bread and Multigrain Quinoa Bread, are rolling out nationwide to approximately 1,800 store bakery departments across 18 Kroger banners. Manufactured by Upcycled Foods Inc. (UP Inc.), both breads contain 10% of ReGrained SuperGrain+, the company’s flagship ingredient. The recycled ingredient offers “flavor depth and naturally fortified nutritional attributes,” according to the company

The Simple Truth SKUs are Upcycled Certified by the Denver-based Upcycled Food Association, and both breads come in a 17.6-ounce package priced at $5.99.

“Upcycled ingredient innovation is one of the most actionable solutions for food brands to be more sustainable,” said Dan Kurzrock, founder and CEO of Berkeley, Calif.-based UP Inc. “We are thrilled to help catalyze Kroger’s efforts to bring their Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment to life on store shelves. These breads win against category incumbents on flavor alone, giving consumers an accessible opportunity to make an impact with every purchase.”

The new product news comes ahead of Stop Food Waste Day (April 26). According to UP Inc., 57% of shoppers said that they intend to buy more upcycled food, and one in three are specifically interested in bakery products made from upcycled ingredients.

Cincinnati-based Kroger has almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

This article first appeared on the site of sister publication Store Brands.