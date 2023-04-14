Lidl is getting ready to lift the lid on its latest store in Virginia. The German grocer that regularly touts its low prices is set open a location at 14445 Chantilly Crossing Lane in the town of Chantilly, Va., on May 3.

The latest outpost is the 33rd Lidl in the state of Virginia. As it opens its doors in a new town, Lidl is planning a grand opening that includes giveaways, free samples and Lidl swag. The first 100 customers in line will receive store gift cards ranging from $5 to $100. The retailer is marking its entrance in the area by donating $1 to a local food bank for every shopper who signs up for the myLidl membership program.

Like other Lidl stores, this one will feature fresh produce, baked goods, grocery staples and, as the company puts it, “a rotating selection of non-food surprises and global flavors.” For digital consumers, Lidl also offers same-day home delivery through the third-party Shipt platform.

The store is hosting a sneak peek the night before the official opening. During an open house from 5 to 6 p.m. on May 2, interested consumers can check out the gleaming new store and learn more about the grocer.

The Chantilly Lidl will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates around 11,550 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 341,000 employees globally. The grocer runs about 170 stores in nine East Coast states. Lidl US is No. 89 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.