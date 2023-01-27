The Fresh Market, Inc. has named Nathan Baldwin as its VP of merchandising and foodservice. The move comes at a time when the grocer is expanding its foodservice business and offerings, including a series of budget-friendly Little Big Meals that can feed a family of four.

Baldwin brings an extensive foodservice background to his new role in the grocery sector, thanks to a 20-year tenure at Chili’s Bar & Grill. There, he worked his way up from a restaurant manager position to several corporate roles; prior to joining The Fresh Market, he served as the restaurant chain’s VP of restaurant services. He earned a degree in restaurant and hotel management from The University of New Mexico.

At The Fresh Market, he reports to Chief Merchandising Officer Dan Portnoy. Baldwin’s responsibilities include leading all aspects of the grocer’s kitchens, spanning the functions of design, workflow, operations, product selection, merchandising and profit and loss accountability.

“Nathan brings a wealth of experience in the restaurant industry to The Fresh Market, which will be key in helping us grow our store concept moving forward,” said Portnoy. “We look forward his contributions in the years to come.”

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market, operating 159 stores in 22 states, is No. 78 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.