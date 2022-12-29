The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued the 2022 edition of the FDA Food Code that provides guidance to state and local authorities and retailers to help mitigate foodborne illness risks at retail and offers a uniform set of national standards for retail food safety.

For the first time, the 2022 Food Code specifically addresses food donations, which is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. Rolled out in September, the National Strategy provides a road map of actions that the federal government is taking to end hunger and reduce diet-related diseases by 2030, all while reducing disparities.

One-third of all food in the United States goes uneaten. To prevent food loss and waste across the food supply chain, and help ensure safe, good-quality food gets to those who need it most, the 2022 Food Code has clarified that food that is stored, prepared, packaged, displayed and labeled according to Food Code safety provisions can be donated.

Other significant changes to the 2022 Food Code include:

Adding sesame as a major food allergen to reflect that the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education and Research Act of 2021 established sesame as the ninth major food allergen.

Informing consumers, in writing, of major food allergens as ingredients in unpackaged food.

Adding labeling of major food allergens in bulk food that is available for consumer self-dispensing.

Revising the definition of intact meat, including enhancements to clarify time/temperature cooking requirements.

Those interested can view a full list of the Summary of Changes.

While it is a model code that is not required, the Food Code has been widely adopted to help eliminate the most important food safety hazards in retail and foodservice.