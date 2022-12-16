Small-format community market Little Red Box Grocery, which is located in Houston’s underserved Second Ward, has teamed up with The Arena Foundation, the philanthropic arm of The Woodlands, Texas-based Arena Energy LLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company focused on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, to tackle the pervasive issue of food deserts.

“We wanted to build a store for everyone,” explained Samuel Newman, who opened the 800-square-foot retail location this past May. “A true gathering spot for Second Ward residents, and a counterpoint to current neighborhood grocery offerings that are either inconvenient or offer high costs and poor choices, specifically when it comes to fresh produce and pantry essentials. Little Red Box is grateful to have this sustained and committed support from The Arena Foundation, which will help us offer more products to — and provide better service for — our customers and our community.”

“The Little Red Box Grocery store is bringing healthy, affordable and convenient food to an area that has gone without for too long,” said Arena Foundation President Ben Pigati. “Arena’s roots in Houston run deep, and we are proud to support Little Red Box Grocery as they work to fight food deserts here in our hometown and beyond as they expand into future areas of need. Approximately 40 million Americans, including 5 million Texans, live in food deserts with little access to healthy food options. This must be addressed, and we are grateful the Little Red Box Grocery team is working towards a solution.”

Last month marked the debut of Little Red Box Grocery’s online store and digital marketing program, powered by Grocerist, which offers an industry-specific solution built on e-commerce platform Shopify.