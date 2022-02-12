Independent cooperatively owned grocery wholesaler Associated Food Stores is installing digital displays from Mesmerize, an out-of-home media company specializing in patient education at the point of care, in 40 stores owned and operated by the co-op under the Macey’s, Lin’s and Fresh Market banners.

Prominently placed in the waiting and pickup/drop-off areas of each store’s pharmacy, Mesmerize’s digital displays will feature editorial and educational content, including information on general health and wellness, symptoms, disease states, and treatment options. Associated Food Stores will have access to Mesmerize’s full-service digital signage studio and collaborate with the company on custom messaging to educate customers about clinical services available at the stores’ pharmacies.

“Associated Food Stores is committed to supporting the communities we serve through more than groceries,” noted Denise Kunkel, Rx clinical programs manager at Salt Lake City-based Associated Food Stores. “We look forward to working with Mesmerize to connect our customers with valuable health-and-wellness education and access to resources.”

Added Ian Stone, SVP of business development at New York-based Mesmerize: “As a progressive pharmacy retailer, Associated Food Stores is ahead of the curve with their clinical services and programs that they offer to their pharmacy customers. We look forward to enhancing their stores with targeted custom content and patient education about services such as test and treat and vaccines to enhance the patient experience and drive sales.”

Associated Food Stores has a membership of more than 400 independent grocers across Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and Oregon, and operates a 1-million-square-foot warehouse in Farr West, Utah. The company is No. 73 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.