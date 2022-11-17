Kroger is paying it forward – literally – when it comes to their employees. The Kroger Co. Foundation announced the winners of this year’s scholarship program benefiting the children of its associates.

The retailer awarded $300,000 to 120 students, who will receive $2,500 toward any accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational program. The scholarships were based on criteria including volunteer work, civic service, academic performance, work experience and extra-curricular activities. According to Kroger, this year’s class of Kroger Scholars will pursue their education at more than 80 institutions around the U.S.

"We are proud to recognize this year's Kroger Scholars for their commitment to academic excellence and service to their schools and communities," said Patty Leesemann, head of philanthropy at Kroger. "We hope these funds make it a little easier for our associates and their children as they transition studies beyond high school, ultimately building a brighter future for us all."

Recipient Averie Rutter, who plans to earn a degree in animal science, expressed gratitude for the recognition. "I feel as though I have grown up at Kroger," Rutter said. "My parents have worked there for the last 30 years. This will help me not only further my education, but it will also help me pursue my passion."

Since its inception in 2008, the Kroger Scholars program has doled out more than $4.5 million in scholarship funds. Biological, adopted and stepchildren of Kroger associates with more than two years of service and a work schedule of at least 1,000 hours a year are eligible. In addition to the program for workers’ children, Kroger offers a tuition reimbursement program for both part-time and full-time associates.

Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.