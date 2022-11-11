Big Y Foods Inc. has launched its annual Sack Hunger campaign, which provides funds for four food banks within the independent grocer’s two-state New England marketing area. The four food banks are The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, the Worcester County Food Bank, the Greater Boston Food Bank and Connecticut Food Share.

For a $5 donation, a customer can support Sack Hunger from any register at Big Y’s retail locations or online, through Nov. 23. Every $5 donation brings 10 meals to those in need. Last year, Big Y and its customers donated 5.5 million meals to local communities.

Further, Big Y has added even more ways to boost this year’s efforts, particularly in the program’s first week: The company is donating an additional 10 cents per pound for every pound of its signature Smart Chicken and USDA Choice Angus Beef sold, while in its produce and floral departments, additional proceeds are also supporting the program. Big Y has additionally pledged to donate 5 cents for every private brand sold throughout the store for the first week. Along with the Big Y brand, these other private brands include Food Club, Crav’n, Culinary Tours, Full Circle Organics, Wide Awake Coffee, Sweet P’s, Simply Done, Paws, Pure Harmony, Tippy Toes and Top Care.

Over the past 11 years, Big Y’s Sack Hunger program has donated 34 million-plus meals to those in need.

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y operates locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, encompassing 72 supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with more than 10,000 employees. The company is No. 75 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.