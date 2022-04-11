Tech solution provider ReposiTrak and the National Grocers Association (NGA) are teaming up to bring more traceability resources to NGA-member independent grocers and wholesalers. For a limited time, ReposiTrak will waive its $2,000 setup fee for food industry suppliers and, once data exchange begins, offer a low, flat fee for unlimited records creation and data sharing with in-network trading partners.

The Network allows suppliers and their retail and wholesale customers to share traceability data that will be required by a new rule from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for high-risk foods. “Without the ReposiTrak Traceability Network, the new requirements under the Food Safety Modernization Act Section 204 will become a recordkeeping and data management nightmare for suppliers and their customers,” explained Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of the Murray, Utah-based ReposiTrak. “Through automation and our proven supply chain technology, the Network simplifies the creation and sharing of the Key Data Element records required by the FDA.”

Laura Strange, SVP of communications and external affairs at NGA, noted that it’s a pivotal time for more accessible traceability. “Today’s food system has becoming increasingly complex with many stakeholders spanning global to regional and local levels. At the same time, there is increased public awareness of recalls and expanded government regulations, making it imperative for retailers to be even more focused on product sourcing and food safety standards from farm to fork,” she remarked. “The ReposiTrak Traceability Network is an essential solution that will help our members and their trading partners meet the new federal regulations and take advantage of many other benefits they’ll see from knowing exactly where products are at all times.”