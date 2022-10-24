The Kroger Co. is using its namesake stadium at the University of Kentucky in Lexington to offer a convenient grocery pickup option to students and staff members at the school. The southwest corner of the Kroger Field Orange Lot has now been designated as a pickup location for online grocery orders placed with the food retailer.

Users can create an account on Kroger’s website, add a payment method and choose their preferred pickup location. The new Kroger Field location is listed as “Hometown Pickup – Kroger Field.”

Pickup days and times for the University of Kentucky’s Orange Lot, which have been set to closely coincide with employee work schedules, are as follows:

Mondays: 4-8 p.m.

Thursdays: 4-8 p.m.

Fridays: 5-7 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

