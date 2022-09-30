Hispanic grocery store Northgate González Market recently honored 12 store associates and community leaders for embodying the same generous spirit and community commitment as the founders of Northgate Market. Part of the grocer’s Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) observances, the Juntos Awards recognize individuals while awarding a total of $24,000 in grants to local nonprofits designated by the honorees.

“When my family opened the doors to Northgate Market in 1980, we committed to give back to our customers,” said Co-President Miguel González. “We have been blessed to have store associates, vendors and other community partners who go above and beyond in helping us be there for the Southern California community.”

This past year, Northgate Market teamed with more than 200 community organizations to address food security, provide free health screenings, and offer chronic-disease and nutrition education. The retailer’s Familia González Reynoso Foundation also gave more than $2 million in community donations and scholarships.

Each honoree of the 2022 Juntos awards chose a nonprofit or community organization to receive a $2,000 grant to continue its community work.

The 2022 recipients of the Northgate Market Juntos Award are:

• Albert Ayala, store team leader, Northgate Gonzalez Market

• Hon. Al Rios, mayor of the city of South Gate

• Cheryl Kennick, senior director of corporate philanthropy, City of Hope

• Hon. Doug Chaffee, chairman, Orange County Board of Supervisors

• Lupillo Ramirez, senior director of innovation and product development, Northgate González Market

• Linda Franks, executive director, Kid Healthy Orange County

• Manuel Martinez, key account manager, Constellation Brands

• Kevin Mattson, CEO, San Ysidro Health

• Richard Streza, managing partner, Brown & Streza LLP

• Soledad Rivera, director of business development, Families Together of Orange County

• Hon. Nora Vargas, San Diego County Board of Supervisors

• Wendy Robinson, director of sales for the Southwest, Mission Foods

The organizations each receiving $2,000 grants are City of Hope, Families Together of Orange County, Hispanas Organized for Political Empowerment (HOPE), Joya Scholars, Kid Healthy, Nueva Esperanza, Olive Crest, Orange County Rescue Mission, San Ysidro Health, South Gate Kiwanis Club and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

Anaheim, Calif.-based Northgate Market operates 43 stores in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Diego counties.