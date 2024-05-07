Jordan’s Skinny Mixes Reveals Brand Refresh

On the heels of the brand’s 15th anniversary, Jordan’s Skinny Mixes, has launched its brand refresh. The refresh comes in response to valuable insights gathered from customer feedback and consumer surveys, which highlighted an opportunity to increase brand awareness and reach a broader audience through a more cohesive brand identity and by developing an ownable brand purpose and promise.

The better-for-you beverage enhancing company has declared its brand purpose to focus on energizing women with its mix of empowerment, community and inspiration. The brand’s purpose will come to life across all elements of the brand including, social, e-commerce, packaging, partnerships, creators and more.

The rollout of the updated packaging began in June, both in-store and online. By summer, consumers can expect to see the refreshed Jordan's Skinny Mixes branding across all products, as well as the Jordan’s Skinny Mixes website.

In 2023, Jordan's Skinny Mixes saw unprecedented growth with the rise of #WaterTok on TikTok. The brand's community expanded exponentially as users across social platforms began sharing their Jordan's Skinny Mixes water recipes online.

Jordan’s Skinny Mixes products are at local retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe.