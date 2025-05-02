THE FRIDAY 5: Walmart’s Latest Store of the Future; ALDI, Lidl Continue to Dominate

1. Grocery Outlet Gives Out Free Groceries for Life

PG readers were interested this week in the unveiling of Grocery Outlet’s winners of its Free Groceries for Life sweepstakes, which offered customers the chance to win a range of prizes, including a lifetime of free groceries. The grand-prize winners, Michaele Webster of Hidden Valley Lake, Calif., and Annette Baker of Westminster, Calif., were surprised with celebrations at their local Grocery Outlet locations to notify them that they’d won the sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes ran from Jan. 8 through March 31, with Grocery Outlet randomly selecting 32 winners from all eligible entries to win a range of prizes, including the two grand-prize winners who will receive free groceries for life (valued at $240,000). Ten people won free groceries for a year (valued at $6,000) and 20 people won free groceries for a month (valued at $500).

“At Grocery Outlet we pride ourselves on being in our customers’ corner to give them the very best deals and shopping experience every single day,” said Jason Potter, Grocery Outlet CEO. “The Free Groceries for Life sweepstakes was an example of that, providing our shoppers a life-changing opportunity. I congratulate the winners and extend my thanks to the team and store operators who made this sweepstakes a success.”

2. Walmart's Busy News Week

Walmart was featured heavily in this week’s most-read news, starting with the opening of its Store of the Future concept in Cypress, Texas. The cutting-edge, technology-enhanced store opened to the public on April 30, and features innovative layouts, the latest digital shelf label technology, Walmart’s new branding and more. The retailer also offers its full range of products and services at the new location.

“The new supercenter is a testament to Walmart's ongoing commitment to investing in our store operations and our associates, so we can continue to provide exceptional service and value to our customers," said Paul Lewellen, SVP of operations. "We are proud to be in Cypress and contribute to local economic growth. We look forward to serving our customers here and continuing to build strong relationships with the community.”

Separately this week, Walmart unveiled Grow with US, a new program designed to provide U.S. small businesses with the training, mentorship and resources they need to find success with the retail giant. The voluntary four-step program gives small businesses access to Walmart’s Supplier Academy, discovery opportunities like its annual U.S. Open Call, mentorship and possible financial assistance through Walmart’s Early Payment Program and Bridget Marketplace.

Finally, it came to light this week that Walmart is the top grocery retailer by dollar share, according to new data from tech company Numerator. The company has remained in the No. 1 position since 2019.

The data finds that, as of the first quarter ending March 31, Walmart captured 21.2% of grocery market share. Kroger remains a distant second with 8.9%, and club retailer Costco Wholesale is a close third at 8.5%. Rounding out the top five grocery retailers are Albertsons Cos., at 5.0%, and Publix Super Markets, at 4.1%.