THE FRIDAY 5: Walmart’s Latest Store of the Future; ALDI, Lidl Continue to Dominate

3. Exclusive Look at Meijer’s Newest Neighborhood Market
PG Senior Editor Lynn Petrak visited Midwest retailer Meijer’s latest smaller-scale store in Clarkston, Mich. Independent Market is Meijer’s largest market-style store, spanning more than 50,000 square feet, and focuses heavily on local product assortment.
“We bring local products to our stores with everything from things that are hyper-local right here in the Clarkston area but also spreading out to more miles in Michigan,” store director Robert Lajcaj told Petrak. “At any given point in time, 20% of our product assortment will be a local assortment. You still have national brands and the value that comes with Meijer, but we have local value, too.”
The Independence Market also features an onsite foodservice concept from a local restaurant operator, Honcho. At that counter, shoppers can order coffees and pastries in the morning and grab street tacos and other Latin foods during other parts of the day.
4. Hy-Vee to Shut Down Production Facilities
News came in this week that Hy-Vee will close down two of its standalone production facilities and shift fresh food production back to individual stores, effective June 24. The first facility, located in Chariton, Iowa, provides fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, while the other, in Ankeny, Iowa, makes take-and-bake pizzas, salads, sandwiches and baked goods.
Together, the facilities employ 461 associates, which Hy-Vee says it is “committed to assisting all impacted employees during this transition" and placing as many as possible within its stores.
"This move will significantly improve product freshness, quality, availability and customer service as more employees will be placed in retail stores," a news release said.
5. The Continued Dominance of Lidl and ALDI
Lidl and ALDI news continues to interest PG readers. New research from location analytics firm Placer.ai shows that these grocery chains have experienced higher year-over-year visits compared to the overall grocery segment so far in 2025.
Traffic at ALDI spiked 8.9% YoY during the first quarter, while visits to Lidl stores rose 4.2% in that same time frame. Underscoring the chain-wide trend, average visits per location were also up, with a 4.7% gain at ALDI and a 1.9% bump at Lidl.
In a new Placer.ai report, “ALDI and Lidl’s Winning Formula,” content writer Bracha Arnold noted that the increase in visits per location shows that their respective stores are driving sustained demand. Arnold also pointed out how the discount grocers may be on a similar trajectory but are forging their own paths.
Meanwhile, Lidl is growing its presence in New York with the May 23 opening of a new store in Brooklyn. Earlier this year, Lidl opened a store at the Gateway Center shopping complex in Brooklyn, and is also reportedly preparing a new store in a mixed-use complex in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood at the corner of Bedford Avenue and Empire Boulevard. Plus, there’s talk of a location coming to another mixed-use space, in Brooklyn’s Park Slope area.