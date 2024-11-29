THE FRIDAY 5: Walmart Walks Back Its DEI Efforts; C-Suite Shakeup at Kroger

Walmart is scaling back its DEI efforts following pressure from conservative groups.
3. Walmart Walks Back Its DEI Efforts
News broke this week that Walmart is joining a growing cadre of businesses stepping away from diversity, equity and inclusion(DEI) programs that have been targeted by conservative groups. As such, America’s largest retailer will no longer consider race and gender to boost diversity when granting supplier contracts. It will also stop collecting demographic data when assessing financing eligibility.
Walmart will scale back racial equity training, stop participating in rankings by an LGBTQ advocacy group, and review its support for Pride and other events. In addition, the retailer will not renew a five-year commitment for an equity racial center set up in 2020 after the police killing of George Floyd.
Conservative activist Robby Starbuck, a vocal DEI opponent, recently threatened Walmart with a campaign to lead a customer boycott just days before Black Friday. Upon hearing of Walmart’s DEI changes, Starbuck wrote in a post on X, “This is the biggest win yet for our movement to end wokeness in corporate America.”
According to Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner, the retailer is making the changes to help foster inclusion.
4. More Executive Moves
It was revealed this week that industry veteran Suzy Monford has been named chair and CEO at Hispanic-focused Heritage Grocers Group (HGG). Most recently, Monford was CEO of global consulting firm Food Sport International in Seattle. She founded that organization following a tenure as CEO of PCC Community Markets in the state of Washington.
HGG board members said she is the right leader to steer the company at a time when the specialty and Hispanic grocer is expanding its business.
“We are thrilled to welcome Suzy as Heritage’s Chairman and CEO, and are confident that her unparalleled industry experience and track record of driving transformational growth will allow her to lead the company into its next phase of growth. Heritage is well-positioned in the Hispanic and ethnic grocery industry, serving as a one-stop-shop for the fastest growing demographics in the United States,” said board members and Apollo partners Andy Jhawar and Joanna Reiss in a joint statement. “Under Suzy’s leadership, we expect the company to further its mission to bring fresh and affordable groceries to the communities it serves while growing and enhancing its operations.”
Numerous executive moves at Dollar General also made waves among PG readers this week. Tom Hutchins has joined the retailer as SVP, technology, while Kevin Pinchon will now serve as the company’s SVP, distribution. Shawn Bartels has been promoted to division VP, store operations, and Brad Boll has been promoted to VP, global inventory management – consumables. The company made nine other executive appointments this week.
5. Sprouts Ready to Expand in Delaware
Fast-growing Sprouts Farmers Market recently shared news of several store openings, including its second location in the state of Delaware. The grocer will cut the ribbon on its new store in the city of Middletown on Dec. 6, as well as other new stores in San Jose and Downey, Calif.
Also on Dec. 6, the grocer will open a new store in Madison, Tenn., and unveil a relocated store in Littleton, Colo. On Nov. 22, the company opened its first outpost in the state of Wyoming. Meanwhile, Sprouts debuted a new store in Palm Springs, Calif., on Nov. 8, in Studio City, Calif., on Nov. 15, and in Georgetown, Texas, on Nov. 22.