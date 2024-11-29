THE FRIDAY 5: Walmart Walks Back Its DEI Efforts; C-Suite Shakeup at Kroger

1. Blue Yonder Faces Cyberattack

During this short holiday week, PG readers were most interested in supply chain software company Blue Yonder’s recent ransomware attack. On Nov. 21, the Panasonic-owned company confirmed on its website that it was experiencing disruptions to its managed services hosted environment due to the cybersecurity incident.

In the United States, Blue Yonder’s customers include large chains such as Albertsons Cos., The Kroger Co. and Wegmans and banners like Harris Teeter. In October, Blue Yonder reported that its 31 new customers expanded their footprint or added the company’s services during the third quarter of its fiscal year, including BJ’s Wholesale Club and Sheetz.

“The cyberattack on Blue Yonder is yet another reminder that retailers are at risk in the U.S., UK and in other global locations and they should brace for cyberattacks during the holiday season. This attack was likely calculated as the hackers are aware that the Thanksgiving Holiday is approaching and disruptions in the supply chain will leave many grocery stores in the U.S. with empty shelves at the worst possible time,” remarked Dan Lattimer, VP at Semperis, a firm specializing in active directory security.

As testament to that sentiment, an update on Hannaford’s cybersecurity breach also gained clicks this week. Ahold Delhaize USA, Hannaford’s parent company, detected a cybersecurity issue in its network during the first week of November, with Hannaford experiencing issues with pharmacy orders and online ordering.

Ahold Delhaize USA's security teams began an investigation with the assistance of external cybersecurity experts, and the company also notified law enforcement. While Ahold Delhaize USA’s stores remained open during the incident, Hannaford was forced to take its systems offline for 12 days. The grocer’s servers are now back up, but the retailer is informing customers that details regarding the cybersecurity issue are not available, as the investigation is still ongoing.

2. C-Suite Shakeup at Kroger

News of c-suite moves at The Kroger Co. gained attention this week. Following his resignation last week as chief merchandising and marketing officer at Kroger, it was revealed that Stuart Aitken will take on the president and CEO role at Chicago-based insights and technology firm Circana, effective Jan. 1. Aitken will succeed Kirk Perry, who is retiring from the position but will continue to serve as a member of the company’s board of directors.

Meanwhile, Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger’s SVP of operations since 2019, will succeed Aitken as chief merchandising and marketing officer. Aitken will remain in his role at Kroger through Dec. 31.

“Mary Ellen is a respected leader both within Kroger and our industry,” said Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen. “Her deep strategic experience in her past 25 years with Kroger in roles of increasing responsibility will continue to drive value for customers and growth for our business and associates.”