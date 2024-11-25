SoCal Rite Aid Workers Ratify Contract

Members of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Locals 8GS, 135, 324, 770, 1167, 1428 and 1442 voted on Nov. 24 to ratify a new three-year contract with drug store chain Rite Aid. The agreement was reached following months of negotiations and active participation from more than 3,500 pharmacists, pharmacy clerks and technicians in Southern California.

The seven UFCW locals issued a statement saying that “​​by ratifying this contract, Rite Aid workers secured historic wage increases for every member, protected our health benefits and secured our pension. After countless hours at the bargaining table, the hard-working UFCW members stood together for their families and each other and won a strong contract. This contract is a concrete and direct result of the tireless work of the member-led bargaining committee and our members’ engagement in the fight. Our members are fighting for a more promising future, and this contract will help to achieve that goal.”

[RELATED: Brick-and-Mortar Pharmacies Lag Behind Mail-Order, Digital Counterparts]