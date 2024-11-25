SoCal Rite Aid Workers Ratify Contract
Agreement provides company's largest wage increases ever for 3,500+ workers
Among the key provisions of the agreement:
- Significant wage increases – the largest ever in the company’s history, according to the UFCW locals – each year of the contract for all workers, with initial increases retroactive to July 21, 2024
- New longevity rates at 10 and 15 years
- Rite Aid has agreed to fully fund all health care and pension benefits with no changes for the duration of the contract
- Protections to full- and part-time guaranteed hours
- Elimination of lunch waiver practice
The contract has already gone into effect at Rite Aid locations across Southern California.
Earlier this month, members of UFCW 8-Golden State overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new contract at Rite Aid stores in Northern California.
Philadelphia-based Rite Aid operates approximately 1,700 retail pharmacy locations across 16 states. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.