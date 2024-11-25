 Skip to main content

SoCal Rite Aid Workers Ratify Contract

Agreement provides company's largest wage increases ever for 3,500+ workers
A new contract ratified by members of UFCW Locals  8GS, 135, 324, 770, 1167, 1428 and 1442 covers more than 3,500 Rite Aid pharmacists, pharmacy clerks and technicians in Southern California.

Members of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Locals  8GS, 135, 324, 770, 1167, 1428 and 1442 voted on Nov. 24 to ratify a new three-year contract with drug store chain Rite Aid. The agreement was reached following months of negotiations and active participation from more than 3,500 pharmacists, pharmacy clerks and technicians in Southern California. 

The seven UFCW locals issued a statement saying that “​​by ratifying this contract, Rite Aid workers secured historic wage increases for every member, protected our health benefits and secured our pension. After countless hours at the bargaining table, the hard-working UFCW members stood together for their families and each other and won a strong contract. This contract is a concrete and direct result of the tireless work of the member-led bargaining committee and our members’ engagement in the fight. Our members are fighting for a more promising future, and this contract will help to achieve that goal.”

Among the key provisions of the agreement:

  • Significant wage increases – the largest ever in the company’s history, according to the UFCW locals – each year of the contract for all workers, with initial increases retroactive to July 21, 2024
  • New longevity rates at 10 and 15 years
  • Rite Aid has agreed to fully fund all health care and pension benefits with no changes for the duration of the contract 
  • Protections to full- and part-time guaranteed hours
  • Elimination of lunch waiver practice

The contract has already gone into effect at Rite Aid locations across Southern California. 

Earlier this month, members of  UFCW 8-Golden State overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new contract at Rite Aid stores in Northern California. 

Philadelphia-based Rite Aid operates approximately 1,700 retail pharmacy locations across 16 states. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

