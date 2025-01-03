THE FRIDAY 5: Walmart Subject of Fed Lawsuit; Trader Joe's, Yesway in Expansion Mode

1. Federal Agency Slaps Walmart With Lawsuit

The last week of the calendar year and the first few days of a new year are typically quieter than the preceding period in the grocery world, but some industry news emerged this week that caught people’s attention as 2025 got underway. PG readers were interested in a lawsuit filed against Walmart and payments platform Branch by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), contending that the retailer illegally opened costly deposit accounts for least one million delivery drivers. The federal agency claims that the drivers were forced to use those accounts and faced challenges in retrieving their earnings and paying fees.

“Walmart made false promises, illegally opened accounts and took advantage of more than a million delivery drivers,” declared Rohit Chopra, CFPB’s director. “Companies cannot force workers into getting paid through accounts that drain their earnings with junk fees.”

Walmart and Branch denied the accusations. In a statement emailed to PG, Walmart responded: “The CFPB’s rushed lawsuit is riddled with factual errors and contains exaggerations and blatant misstatements of settled principles of law. The CFPB never allowed Walmart a fair opportunity to present its case during their rushed investigation. We look forward to vigorously defending the company before a court that, unlike the CFPB, honors the due process of law.”

2. C-Store Chain Yesway on the Move

The expansion of the Allsup’s c-store banner operated by Yesway also garnered clicks this New Year’s holiday week. The chain shared that it is unveiling three new Allsup’s locations in Texas and two new sites in New Mexico.

The 6,277-square-foot stores are open 24 hours a day and sell a variety of groceries and foodservice items in addition to fuel. Most locations also include a beer cave, Western Union services, ATMs, and cryptocurrency and digital currency ATMs.

"We could not have achieved this swift pace of growth in 2024 without the relentless efforts and exceptional dedication of our talented teams. I extend our heartfelt thanks to every one of them," noted Thomas Brown, chief real estate officer at Yesway. "Their hard work and commitment have been instrumental in reaching this milestone. We look forward to serving our newest customers in New Mexico and Texas in 2025 and establishing ourselves as trusted members of their communities. We are genuinely grateful for the warm welcome and support we have received from everyone. Our commitment to excellence and community engagement will remain at the forefront as we continue to expand and innovate."

At this time, Yesway operates 440 stores across Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska, under the Allsup’s and Yesway banners.