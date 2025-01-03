THE FRIDAY 5: Walmart Subject of Fed Lawsuit; Trader Joe's, Yesway in Expansion Mode

Trader Joe's, which just opened this store in Palm Harbor, Fla., intends to unveil dozens of new stores in 2025.
3. Trader Joe’s Dishes on ’25 Plans
Trader Joe’s is picking up where it left off after a flurry of store openings in 2024. The Monrovia, Calif.-based grocer reported this week that it aims to join dozens of new communities this year.
Among other locations planned for 2025, Trader Joe’s will soon welcome shoppers in Hoover, Ala.; Northridge, Calif.; Sherman Oaks, Calif.; Tarzana, Calif.; Rockville, Md.; Staten Island, N.Y.; Berwyn, Pa.; Washington, D.C.; Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Bellingham, Wash.; and Seattle, Wash. Just before the Christmas holiday, Trader Joe’s opened an output in Alpharetta, Ga.
Meanwhile, Trader Joe’s fans all over the country can vote online for their favorite store brand product. The retailer’s Annual Customer Choice Awards program is open through Jan. 9. “For the 16th year in row, we’re asking you to vote for your favorite TJ’s products. This year, we’re including a new category — Favorite NEW product — bringing the total number of voting categories to eleven,” the retailer shared on its website.
4. Trend-Watcher Weighs In on Tastes and Habits
If flavor trends are starting on a sour note for 2025, that can be a good thing for those who sell foods and beverages that make consumers pucker up. This week, PG readers wanted to know more about consumer interest in sour flavors ranging from citrus to vinegar and used in sauces, dressings, condiments and other applications.
Arlin Wasserman, managing director of Philadelphia-based food strategy consultancy Changing Tastes, highlighted the sour power and other food trends on tap for the coming months. He also projects growing understanding and interest in sustainable, antibiotic-free seafood and touched on lifestyle trends set to impact CPG and grocery businesses, including the broader-scale return to offices and consumers’ penchant for bringing home prepared meals for dinner.
“Grocers have the chance to win dinner back from restaurants, including restaurant meal delivery services and pickup business, by offering dinners for two (or two adults and two kids),” Wasserman observed, adding, “The current format and promotions around offering up individual meals for one needs a refresh, as the decades-long trend in cooking less now means we are spending more than half of our food dollars to have someone else do the cooking – and choose the recipes and ingredients.”
5. Deadly Fire at Tyson Plant
An apparent boiler explosion in a poultry facility operated by Tyson Foods made headlines this week. The fire at a Camilla, Ga., plant happened overnight and resulted in one death and several injuries, including two hospitalizations.
In response to a query from Progressive Grocer, a Tyson spokesperson affirmed that the company is working closely with local authorities to determine the cause of the blaze. “We extend our deepest condolences to their family and friends during this difficult time. Right now, we are still gathering the facts, but ensuring the safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are conducting a full investigation into the cause of the fire,” the company reported.