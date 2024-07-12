THE FRIDAY 5: Kroger Makes Divestiture Moves; Costco Increases Membership Fees

1. Kroger Moves Forward With Albertsons Merger Plans

News came in this week that The Kroger Co. is taking the next steps to complete its $24.6 billion merger with Albertsons Cos. despite continued legal challenges. Kroger released a list of the stores, distribution centers and plant locations that it plans to divest to C&S Wholesale Grocers.

Some 579 Kroger and Albertsons stores, as well as other assets, will be divested as part of the plan, and Kroger has begun the process of informing associates at those locations of the move. In a letter to affected associates, Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said the company is “confident that C&S will provide the transferred associates stability and opportunities to further enrich their careers with a growing company.”

A coalition of United Food & Commercial Workers local unions, including UFCW 7, UFCW 324, UFCW 400, UFCW 770 and UFCW 3000, joined together to release a statement about Kroger's move.

“Today’s announcement changes nothing. The merger is not a done deal, far from it. We remain focused on stopping the proposed mega-merger for the same reasons we have stated since it was first announced over 20 months ago – because we know it would harm workers, it would harm shoppers, it would harm suppliers and communities, and it is illegal," the statement said.

Additionally, it was revealed this week that Albertsons EVP and COO Susan Morris would lead the retail division of C&S if the proposed merger goes through. According to an internal memo by Albertsons CEO Vivek Sankaran, Morris’ title would be president and CEO of retail for C&S.

In his internal memo, Sankaran said that Morris “rose through the ranks to become one of the most influential and high-impact leaders in our company and across our industry. Susan has been instrumental in building the Albertsons we know today, starting with a few hundred stores in 2006. She will bring to C&S a multi-decade track record of operational excellence, innovation and growth. …”

2. A New Labor Agreement at Wegmans

Nearly 1,000 union members who work for Wegmans Food Markets Inc. ratified their latest contract this week. The Teamsters Local 118 organization announced that a group of Wegmans employees voted by a three-to-one margin to approve the collective bargaining agreement.

The seven-year agreement affects union members who work in Wegmans warehouse, transportation and skilled trades departments. The contract includes wage increases of 27% over the lifetime of the agreement; some warehouse employees will be paid $40 an hour, while some drivers can make $200,000 a year. Union members and the company also came to terms on a comprehensive health care package, scheduling and paid time off.