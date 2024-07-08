 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Reveals Why This Year's Slurpee Day Is Extra Special

C-store operator also unveils new menu items, loyalty perks
Lynn Petrak
Slurpee Day
This year's cups for Slurpee Day were designed by a young ambassador of the Children's Miracle Network.

It’s one of the biggest days of the year for 7-Eleven, Inc.: Slurpee Day on, of course, July 11 (7/11). Timed with the c-store’s anniversary, the event traditionally attracts a large audience who come to the store for a free small Slurpee drink, available in favorite and new flavors such as Mtn Dew Freedom Fusion. 

In its 97th year, 7-Eleven is teaming up with the nonprofit Children’s Miracle Network to offer a special drink cup designed by one of that group’s young ambassadors and cancer survivor named Nolan. Customers can support Children’s Miracle Network and its pediatric cancer initiatives through an in-store fundraising campaign at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the United States. 

“Slurpee Day is our annual celebration of 7-Eleven’s birthday and our iconic frozen drink; it’s a day of joy, community and good old-fashioned summer fun,” Marissa Jarratt, EVP and chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. “We are thrilled to share the nostalgia and create new memories with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and our customers who cherish this tradition so dearly.” 

The chain is marking its milestone month in other ways, like offering new birthday merchandise in its online 7Collection shop. Throughout July, customers enrolled in the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty program can also redeem a coupon for a free small Slurpee drink after scanning their rewards information on July 11.

Also this month, shoppers will also find new menu items in 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. Recently added fare includes chicken nuggets, breakfast skillet taquitos, Philly cheesesteak taquitos and personal breakfast pizzas. 

Additionally, the retailer recently teamed up with network identity company ID.me on a new loyalty rewards fuel program for veterans, active-duty military, first responders, nurses, teachers and students. Those who qualify using ID.me can enjoy 5-cent per gallon savings on fuel and new 7Rewards members can score additional deals on the retailer’s app. 

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roof Chicken and Biscuits locations. The company is No. 24 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

