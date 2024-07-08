7-Eleven Reveals Why This Year's Slurpee Day Is Extra Special

The chain is marking its milestone month in other ways, like offering new birthday merchandise in its online 7Collection shop. Throughout July, customers enrolled in the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty program can also redeem a coupon for a free small Slurpee drink after scanning their rewards information on July 11.

Also this month, shoppers will also find new menu items in 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. Recently added fare includes chicken nuggets, breakfast skillet taquitos, Philly cheesesteak taquitos and personal breakfast pizzas.

Additionally, the retailer recently teamed up with network identity company ID.me on a new loyalty rewards fuel program for veterans, active-duty military, first responders, nurses, teachers and students. Those who qualify using ID.me can enjoy 5-cent per gallon savings on fuel and new 7Rewards members can score additional deals on the retailer’s app.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roof Chicken and Biscuits locations. The company is No. 24 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.