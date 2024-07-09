Dollar General Partners With Dolly Parton on Kitchen, Housewares Line

Dolly Parton's exclusive line of kitchen and houseware items will be available at all Dollar General locations.

Dollar General is staying true to its Tennessee roots as it links up with singer, actress and philanthropist Dolly Parton on an exclusive, multi-category kitchen and housewares collection. The line will include approximately 50 items priced from $1 to $10, with most items costing $5 or less. Items include rolling pins and measuring cups, kitchen towels, butterfly mason jars and coffee mugs, and scented candles.

According to Dollar General, the collection depicts key moments from Parton’s early life and is inspired by her rural upbringing in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains.

“Our shared humble beginnings make this a special program for Dollar General. We are thrilled to bring this exclusive collection, curated by one of the most iconic stars in country music, to DG customers,” said Emily Taylor, EVP and chief merchandising officer at Dollar General.

The products will be available at all Dollar General locations across 48 states starting in mid-July.