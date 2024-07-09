Dollar General Partners With Dolly Parton on Kitchen, Housewares Line
Parton has been a long-time collaborator with Dollar General. Last year, the retailer’s literacy foundation celebrated its 30th anniversary with a $1 million donation to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Parton’s literacy program works to provide free books to children from birth to age five.
Additionally, Parton entered into an exclusive agreement with Duncan Hines' parent company Conagra Brands earlier this year to develop a line of retail food items. The new line of Dolly Parton food products include frozen, refrigerated, grocery and snack items inspired by down-home comfort cuisine. Parton originally partnered with the food company in 2022 on a line of Duncan Hines cake mixes and frostings.
As of May 3, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,149 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.