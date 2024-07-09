 Skip to main content

Dollar General Partners With Dolly Parton on Kitchen, Housewares Line

Exclusive products will be available at all locations starting later this month
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Dolly Parton's exclusive line of kitchen and houseware items will be available at all Dollar General locations.

Dollar General is staying true to its Tennessee roots as it links up with singer, actress and philanthropist Dolly Parton on an exclusive, multi-category kitchen and housewares collection. The line will include approximately 50 items priced from $1 to $10, with most items costing $5 or less. Items include rolling pins and measuring cups, kitchen towels, butterfly mason jars and coffee mugs, and scented candles. 

According to Dollar General, the collection depicts key moments from Parton’s early life and is inspired by her rural upbringing in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains. 

“Our shared humble beginnings make this a special program for Dollar General. We are thrilled to bring this exclusive collection, curated by one of the most iconic stars in country music, to DG customers,” said Emily Taylor, EVP and chief merchandising officer at Dollar General.

The products will be available at all Dollar General locations across 48 states starting in mid-July.

Parton has been a long-time collaborator with Dollar General. Last year, the retailer’s literacy foundation celebrated its 30th anniversary with a $1 million donation to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Parton’s literacy program works to provide free books to children from birth to age five.

Additionally, Parton entered into an exclusive agreement with Duncan Hines' parent company Conagra Brands earlier this year to develop a line of retail food items. The new line of Dolly Parton food products include frozen, refrigerated, grocery and snack items inspired by down-home comfort cuisine. Parton originally partnered with the food company in 2022 on a line of Duncan Hines cake mixes and frostings.

As of May 3, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,149 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

