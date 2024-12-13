THE FRIDAY 5: Kroger-Albertsons Merger Falls Apart; Introducing the Retailer of the Year

Sprouts Farmers Market has been named PG's 2024 Retailer of the Year.
3. PG Reveals Its Retailer of the Year
Readers this week were also interested in PG Editorial Director and Associate Publisher Gina Acosta’s deep dive into our 2024 Retailer of the Year – Sprouts Farmers Market. According to Acosta, the grocer can’t seem to open stores fast enough as it attracts scores of young families and consumers hungry for a simplified yet curated shopping experience that offers the right products at the right time and price, with a big focus on fresh.
“Sprouts Farmers Market is honored to receive Progressive Grocer’s Retailer of the Year award, a reflection of the dedicated people, culture and values that define our organization,” said CEO Jack Sinclair. “This achievement would not be possible without the commitment of our more than 33,000 team members across the country, who work tirelessly to care for our customers and deliver an exceptional shopping experience every day. As we expand to new markets across the country, we will stay true to our roots of fresh produce and healthier products that inspire our customers to live and eat better and enrich the communities we serve.”
4. New Stores Ahead for Trader Joe’s, Wegmans
A pair of new stores and a pair of new tote bags have made news for Trader Joe’s. The newest Trader Joe’s welcomed shoppers on Dec. 6 in Vista, Calif., near San Diego, and a few days before, shoppers in Milwaukie, Ore., got to check out their new TJ’s outpost.
In addition to the new stores, shoppers around the country are looking for the grocer’s newest reusable totes. On the heels of this year’s mini and canvas bags that went viral online and sold out quickly, these bags are in demand for holiday grocery shopping jaunts and as gifts. The stand-up collapsible totes feature both top and side handles for easy transport and are available in two colorful designs.
Meanwhile, Wegmans revealed that its latest store opening will happen on New York’s Long Island early next year. The 101,000-square-foot supermarket will be the grocer’s first on Long Island and will employ more than 500 associates in full- and part-time roles.
5. Meijer Makes Delivery Moves
News came in this week that Midwest retailer Meijer has expanded its home delivery service area, tripling its range from an approximately 20-minute radius from its stores to 60 minutes. The extended delivery zone makes the service available to nearly 4 million additional households in rural and urban areas across the Midwest, with items delivered in as little as three hours.
"We heard from many customers that were interested in using home delivery to make their grocery shopping more convenient but couldn't because they were outside of the delivery range," said Emily Henao, VP of digital experience at Meijer. "We know our customers are busier than ever, and this expansion gives us a unique opportunity to make their lives easier."