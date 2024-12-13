THE FRIDAY 5: Kroger-Albertsons Merger Falls Apart; Introducing the Retailer of the Year

1. Kroger-Albertsons Merger Falls Apart

Following injunctions from both the U.S. District Court in Oregon and the King County Superior Court for the State of Washington this week, what would have been the largest grocery merger in history between The Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. has fallen apart.

Both companies have moved to terminate the $24.6 billion merger agreement, with Albertsons filing a lawsuit against Kroger in the Delaware Court of Chancery, claiming Kroger’s willful breach of contract and breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing since the company failed to exercise “best efforts” and to take “any and all actions” to secure regulatory approval of the companies’ agreed merger transaction.

“A successful merger between Albertsons and Kroger would have delivered meaningful benefits for America's consumers, Kroger’s and Albertsons’ associates, and communities across the country,” said Tom Moriarty, Albertsons’ general counsel and chief policy officer. “Rather than fulfill its contractual obligations to ensure that the merger succeeded, Kroger acted in its own financial self-interest, repeatedly providing insufficient divestiture proposals that ignored regulators’ concerns.”

Kroger, which calls Albertsons’ claims baseless and without merit, said it “went to extraordinary lengths to uphold the merger agreement throughout the entirety of the regulatory process and the facts will make that abundantly clear. We are incredibly proud of the Kroger team for how they worked through the merger process with the highest degree of integrity and commitment."

Both companies have asserted that they are in good financial standing as they begin their next chapters separately. For its part, Kroger’s board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program following a two-year pause, authorizing the repurchase of up to $7.5 billion of common stock.

2. Another Proposed Mega-Merger Could Take Shape

While the Kroger-Albertsons merger will never see the light of day, readers were interested in the possibility of a merger between Mondelēz International, Inc. and The Hershey Co. According to reports, Chicago-based Mondelēz has approached Hershey about a possible merger, with the former exploring a business combination that could lead to a mega-company with potential sales of $50 billion.

Any approach by Mondelēz won’t be an easy sell, however, given The Hershey Trust that is in place. Set up to advance the legacy of founder Milton Hershey and his wife, Catherine, the Trust maintains a majority stake in the namesake business and reportedly holds 80% of the company’s voting power. Whether or not The Hershey Trust is open to even tentative talks, the company has a history of rejecting mergers. In 2016, Hershey nixed a previous offer by Mondelēz.