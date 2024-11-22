THE FRIDAY 5: A Deeper Look at ALDI’s Success; Latest E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Carrots

1. ALDI’s Big Week

It was a big week for ALDI in the Progressive Grocer universe. First, the fast-growing discount grocer announced that it is expanding and renovating its U.S. corporate campus in Batavia, Ill. The project will include the complete refurbishment of the interiors of three existing office buildings on the 60-acre campus and the design and construction of a fourth structure. ALDI’s goals for the project are centered around operational efficiency, sustainability and employee retention.

“We aimed to design a workplace for our employees that fosters creativity and productivity,” said Brian Holcombe, director of national services facilities, ALDI U.S. “This new building is intended to invite collaboration through its open spaces, encouraging employees to connect and work together effectively. We believe these enhanced amenities will help our team feel right at home.”

ALDI’s one-of-a-kind sampling experience also grabbed reader attention this week. The discount grocer will debut its Charcuterie Chalet in Chicago Dec. 4-5, bringing together 90-plus cheeses, charcuterie and wines to create a holiday wonderland event. Amid a ski lodge ambiance, consumers can explore a curated selection of food and beverage offerings that they can recreate at home for holiday celebrations at a reasonable price.

Finally, a conversation with ALDI U.S. President Dave Rinaldo also made news this week. The executive talked with PG Senior Editor Lynn Petrak about the company’s guiding principles, its remarkable inroads and how retailers can partner with manufacturers to keep the private label momentum going. Read on for the full interview.

2. Another E. Coli Outbreak Hits Food Industry

Following several recent food recalls and outbreaks, news broke this week that Grimmway Farms, of Bakersfield, Calif., issued a recall on Nov. 16 of select organic whole carrots and organic baby carrots due to potential E. coli contamination. The carrots were shipped directly to retail distribution centers nationwide in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada, and affected grocers include Trader Joe's, Wegmans, Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market, Target, Walmart, Publix and Kroger.

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are currently investigating illnesses in a multistate outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O121:H19 infections linked to Grimmway's carrots. As of Nov. 21, 39 illnesses, 15 hospitalizations and one death have been linked to this outbreak.

“We take our role in ensuring the safety and quality of our products seriously,” said Grimmway Farms President and CEO Jeff Huckaby. “The health of our customers and the integrity of our products are our highest priorities, and we are conducting a thorough review of our growing, harvest and processing practices. Our food safety team is working with our suppliers and health authorities.”