THE FRIDAY 5: A Deeper Look at ALDI’s Success; Latest E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Carrots

PG was on site as Grocery Outlet opened its third store in Ohio this week.
3. Grocery Outlet Cuts Ribbon on New Ohio Store
Progressive Grocer was on the ground this week as California-based Grocery Outlet opened its latest outpost in the state of Ohio. The store, located in the city of Ontario marks the third Grocery Outlet location in the Buckeye State and the first in the Greater Cleveland region.
In addition to stores in Boardman and Cincinnati, Ohio, Grocery Outlet is also planning two new outposts near Dayton, according to reports.
Grocery Outlet has been on a roll with a strong third quarter, which saw net sales increase 10.4% to $1.11 billion, due to new store sales and a 1.2% increase in comparable-store sales. Comp transaction growth of 2% was partly offset by a 0.7% decline in average basket. Comps during the summer were challenging but accelerated in September to 3.8%.
“Our double-digit third quarter net sales growth reflects the strong positioning of our consumer offering – value continues to win in the market and we continue to grow our share of consumer nondiscretionary spending,” said Eric Lindberg, chairman and interim president and CEO of the discount grocer.
4. Walmart Captures Massive Grocery Share…
Following Walmart’s latest quarterly earnings report, which revealed food categories were especially strong during Q3, Numerator revealed that Walmart has captured 21.2% of grocery market share over the past year. This far exceeds such grocery retailers as The Kroger Co., at 9.3%; Costco Wholesale, at 8.5%; Albertsons Cos., at 5.1%; and Publix Super Markets, at 4.2%
One of the reasons for this growth is Walmart’s budget-friendly prices, especially as inflation-weary consumers are spending their money where the best deals are, and lately that’s been at Walmart.
“Providing everyday low prices for our customers and members remains a priority, and we continue to lower prices in the U.S. across our assortment of national brands and private brands,” said John David Rainey, Walmart’s EVP, CFO during the company's earnings call. “During the quarter, we had price rollbacks on approximately 6,000 items across our assortment, including around 3,000 items in grocery.”
5. …But Amazon Remains Lowest-Priced Online Retailer
While Walmart is popular, an independent study from Profitero has once again found that Amazon offers the lowest online prices compared with all major U.S. retailers. The annual “Price Wars” study, which compares online prices for more than 13,000 products across 22 major U.S. online retailers, proved that Amazon once again was the leader, with an average price advantage of 14% over its rivals. However, competitors have closed the gap compared with last year, when Amazon had a 16% price advantage.
Amazon was found to deliver the lowest prices across all 15 product categories that the study analyzes, including baby, beauty, packaged food and beverage, health and personal care, household supplies, pet supplies, and vitamins and supplements.