ALDI to Debut Charcuterie Chalet in Chicago
The chalet will feature a variety of boards, including:
- The ALDI $50 Board: A gourmet charcuterie feast for under $50 that's packed with premium foods like delectable Appleton Farms DryCured Ham Prosciutto and Emporium Selection Double Gloucester Cheese.
- Chalet Board: This edible chalet is built from Emporium Selection Smoked Gouda and Specially Selected Hard Salami Rustico. Specially Selected Candied Pecans and Stuffed Queen Olives add decorative flair to the exterior, with trees planted from Specially Selected Tête de Moine Rosettes.
- Holiday Sweater Board: This edible centerpiece features an impressive spread of meats and cheeses, including Specially Selected Farmstead Blue Cheese and Appleton Farms Sliced Italian Dry Salami, and is layered with Specially Selected Seeded Crackers, plus festive pops of dried cranberries.
- Windy City Board: This board brings the Chicago skyline to life. It’s constructed from layers of Emporium Selection Aged White Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, accents of Tête de Moine Rosettes, and Havarti.
- Charcuterie Drink Toppers: ALDI offers a unique twist to impress holiday guests with mini boards atop festive drinks.
- Sweets Board: Assortments showcase ALDI holiday treats like Choceur Chocolate Coins, European Chocolate Truffles and Cinnamon Star Cookies. ALDI will also offer a sneak peek of its new European cookies hitting shelves in mid-December: Jaffa Cakes, Speculoos and Hazelnut Biscuits.
- ALDI Fresh Board: This creation features fresh strawberries, raspberries, mangos, pineapple, peppers, carrots and tomatoes shaped in the iconic ALDI logo.
The ALDI Charcuterie Chalet will open its doors at Loft on Lake at 1366 West Lake Street in Chicago, with multiple time slots from 3:00-8:00 PM CT. Consumers can receive a free ticket by RSVPing via Eventbrite. Space is limited, and tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For those who can’t visit the chalet, ALDI will make its full list of products available on the ALDI DoorDash page so consumers can recreate these boards at home.
Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,300 stores in 38 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI its Retailer of the Year for 2023 and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers in 2024.