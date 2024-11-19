ALDI to Debut Charcuterie Chalet in Chicago

With the charcuterie trend here to stay, ALDI is giving the gift of inspiration to shoppers via a one-of-a-kind, sampling experience. The discount grocer will debut its Charcuterie Chalet in Chicago on Dec. 4-5, bringing together 90-plus cheeses, charcuterie and wines to create a holiday wonderland event.

Amid a ski lodge ambiance, consumers can explore a curated selection of food and beverage offerings that they can recreate at home for holiday celebrations at a reasonable price.

“No matter if shoppers are charcuterie connoisseurs or just looking for budget-friendly ways to impress guests, our holiday food assortment of over 300 items will make hosts the talk of any holiday party,” said ALDI Certified Cheese Expert Kim Brazington. “We understand the stress associated with holiday hosting – and that includes the expenses. That’s why the Charcuterie Chalet was born: to show customers that they don’t need to overspend to throw a great party.”