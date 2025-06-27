 Skip to main content

THE FRIDAY 5: C&S Acquiring SpartanNash; Kroger Plans for Store Closures

PG’s 2025 class of Top Women In Grocery Award nominees also gained clicks this week
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
C&S SpartanNash Merger Main Image
C&S has revealed plans to acquire SpartanNash for more than $1.7 billion.

1. C&S Is Acquiring SpartanNash

The pending acquisition of SpartanNash by C&S Wholesale Grocers gained the most clicks among PG readers this week. The purchase price of $26.90 per share of SpartanNash common stock in cash represents total consideration of $1.77 billion, including assumed net debt. 

According to the companies, the merger will result in a more efficient supply chain with nearly 60 complementary distribution centers across the U.S., serving close to 10,000 independent retail locations. The stability of the combined organization should help the merged company better compete against larger global grocers in the U.S. food-at-home space.

The deal is expected to close in late 2025, subject to certain customary closing conditions. C&S has received financing commitment letters for the transaction.

2. PG’s 2025 Top Women Revealed

Clicks poured in this week at the unveiling of this year’s class of Top Women In Grocery Award honorees. All have made extraordinary efforts to further their companies and the wider grocery industry while advancing themselves, and were also able to spare the time to give back to their communities in varying ways.

Those nominated in the Store Manager category continued to astonish us with their inventiveness, tenacity and hands-on brilliance. Read on to learn more about our Rising Star winnersSenior-Level Executive honorees and this year’s Trailblazers from retail and CPG.

kroger
While Kroger posted solid Q1 financial results, the grocer also announced plans to close more than 60 of its stores over the next 18 months.

3. Kroger Plans Store Closures Amid Q1 Sales Uptick

In the midst of reporting its financial performance for Q1 late last week, Kroger shared its plans to shutter about 60 stores across its banners over the next 18 months. The grocer expects a modest financial benefit from the closures, which it says will be reinvested back into the customer experience. 

As for Q1, Kroger reported an identical sales (without fuel) increase of 3.2%, excluding adjustment items; operating profit of $1,322 million; earnings per share of $1.29; adjusted FIFO operating profit of $1,518 million; adjusted EPS of $1.49; and an e-commerce sales increase of 15%.

“Kroger delivered solid first-quarter results, with strong sales led by pharmacy, e-commerce and fresh,” said Kroger Chairman and CEO Ron Sargent. “We made good progress in streamlining our priorities, enhancing customer focus and running great stores to improve the shopping experience.”

Added Sargent: “Our commitment to driving growth in our core business and moving with speed positions us well for the future. We are confident in our ability to build on our momentum, deliver value for customers, invest in associates and generate attractive returns for shareholders.”

4. Weis Markets Adds to Its Footprint

News of a new Weis Markets outpost in Lake Linganore, Md., gained reader attention this week. This is the first new store the company has opened since 2022, and it includes an array of fresh produce items, full-service meat and seafood departments, made-in-house sushi offerings, an in-store Starbucks kiosk, and an on-site fuel center. 

While this is the first new store for the food retailer in several years, two Weis Markets stores in the towns of East Stroudsburg and Stroudsburg, Pa., were recently upgraded. Those locations feature new market-style produce departments, updated bakery and seafood departments and fresh décor.

5. Target Navigates the New Normal

PG Editorial Director Gina Acosta’s deep dive into the current turmoil at Target was among this week’s must-read articles. As the company navigates consumer spending shifts and political fallout, CEO Brian Cornell acknowledged in an internal email last month that it has had “a tough few months,” and cited silence from leadership that has created uncertainty among staff. 

Read on for how Target is facing down the issues and working to up the ante on its customer experience.

