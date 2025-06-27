THE FRIDAY 5: C&S Acquiring SpartanNash; Kroger Plans for Store Closures

While Kroger posted solid Q1 financial results, the grocer also announced plans to close more than 60 of its stores over the next 18 months.

3. Kroger Plans Store Closures Amid Q1 Sales Uptick

In the midst of reporting its financial performance for Q1 late last week, Kroger shared its plans to shutter about 60 stores across its banners over the next 18 months. The grocer expects a modest financial benefit from the closures, which it says will be reinvested back into the customer experience.

As for Q1, Kroger reported an identical sales (without fuel) increase of 3.2%, excluding adjustment items; operating profit of $1,322 million; earnings per share of $1.29; adjusted FIFO operating profit of $1,518 million; adjusted EPS of $1.49; and an e-commerce sales increase of 15%.

“Kroger delivered solid first-quarter results, with strong sales led by pharmacy, e-commerce and fresh,” said Kroger Chairman and CEO Ron Sargent. “We made good progress in streamlining our priorities, enhancing customer focus and running great stores to improve the shopping experience.”

Added Sargent: “Our commitment to driving growth in our core business and moving with speed positions us well for the future. We are confident in our ability to build on our momentum, deliver value for customers, invest in associates and generate attractive returns for shareholders.”

4. Weis Markets Adds to Its Footprint

News of a new Weis Markets outpost in Lake Linganore, Md., gained reader attention this week. This is the first new store the company has opened since 2022, and it includes an array of fresh produce items, full-service meat and seafood departments, made-in-house sushi offerings, an in-store Starbucks kiosk, and an on-site fuel center.

While this is the first new store for the food retailer in several years, two Weis Markets stores in the towns of East Stroudsburg and Stroudsburg, Pa., were recently upgraded. Those locations feature new market-style produce departments, updated bakery and seafood departments and fresh décor.

5. Target Navigates the New Normal

PG Editorial Director Gina Acosta’s deep dive into the current turmoil at Target was among this week’s must-read articles. As the company navigates consumer spending shifts and political fallout, CEO Brian Cornell acknowledged in an internal email last month that it has had “a tough few months,” and cited silence from leadership that has created uncertainty among staff.

Read on for how Target is facing down the issues and working to up the ante on its customer experience.