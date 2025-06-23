 Skip to main content

Price Rite to Open Store in Former Ollie’s Location

Waterbury, Conn., supermarket to open in Fall 2025
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Price Rite Marketplace is coming to Waterbury, Conn., this fall.

Price Rite Marketplace has revealed that it will open a new grocery store in Waterbury, Conn., in fall 2025. The new store will be located in the Waterbury Shopping Center at 881 Wolcott Street, occupying a 34,000-square-foot space that was formerly home to an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

The new Price Rite Marketplace will make high-quality food more accessible to Waterbury residents while providing a diverse selection of authentic foods and flavors that cater to the local community’s tastes and traditions. The store will also offer a wide selection of everyday essentials and big-value club-size items.

Additionally, the Price Rite of Waterbury will feature some of the industry’s leading green technologies – including energy-saving glass doors on all dairy cases, and energy-efficient lighting and refrigeration systems throughout the store.

The supermarket is currently hiring and plans to bring approximately 50 new jobs to the area.

“We’re excited to grow our team in Waterbury and offer employment opportunities to local residents,” said Kevin McDonnell, president of Price Rite Marketplace. “Our associates are the heart of our stores, and we’re looking forward to building a team that shares our commitment to delivering great value and friendly service.”

Price Rite Marketplace celebrated its 30th anniversary this month with special promotions and events marking three decades in business. 

“This anniversary is not just a celebration of our past — it’s a celebration of our future and the people who make Price Rite what it is today: our dedicated team members, loyal customers and community partners,” noted McDonnell. 

Price Rite Marketplace is a registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, N.J., and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. The Price Rite chain operates 53 grocery stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. Wakefern, comprising nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners, is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.  

