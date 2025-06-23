Price Rite to Open Store in Former Ollie’s Location

Price Rite Marketplace has revealed that it will open a new grocery store in Waterbury, Conn., in fall 2025. The new store will be located in the Waterbury Shopping Center at 881 Wolcott Street, occupying a 34,000-square-foot space that was formerly home to an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

The new Price Rite Marketplace will make high-quality food more accessible to Waterbury residents while providing a diverse selection of authentic foods and flavors that cater to the local community’s tastes and traditions. The store will also offer a wide selection of everyday essentials and big-value club-size items.

Additionally, the Price Rite of Waterbury will feature some of the industry’s leading green technologies – including energy-saving glass doors on all dairy cases, and energy-efficient lighting and refrigeration systems throughout the store.

The supermarket is currently hiring and plans to bring approximately 50 new jobs to the area.

“We’re excited to grow our team in Waterbury and offer employment opportunities to local residents,” said Kevin McDonnell, president of Price Rite Marketplace. “Our associates are the heart of our stores, and we’re looking forward to building a team that shares our commitment to delivering great value and friendly service.”