Price Rite to Open Store in Former Ollie’s Location
Price Rite Marketplace celebrated its 30th anniversary this month with special promotions and events marking three decades in business.
“This anniversary is not just a celebration of our past — it’s a celebration of our future and the people who make Price Rite what it is today: our dedicated team members, loyal customers and community partners,” noted McDonnell.
Price Rite Marketplace is a registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, N.J., and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. The Price Rite chain operates 53 grocery stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. Wakefern, comprising nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners, is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.