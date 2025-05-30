Price Rite Marketplace Marks 30 Years in Business

Along with its upcoming anniversary promotions, Price Rite will hold its next Feeding Minds & Bodies event on June 10 at the West Springfield, Mass., store, the chain’s original location. This event is part of the banner’s 10-year partnership with Feed the Children. Since the program began, Price Rite and Feeding Minds and Bodies have provided 130,000-plus meals and reached more than 228,000 people in the Northeast. Altogether, Price Rite and Feed the Children have donated more than $14 million in food and essentials via 76 community events.

The 30th anniversary also comes just after a successful Check-Out Hunger campaign. This year, Price Rite stores raised more than $23,000 to aid regional food banks. Since the program first started in 2002, the retailer has raised $2 million-plus to help fight food insecurity.

Price Rite Marketplace is a registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, N.J., and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. The Price Rite chain operates 53 grocery stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, delivering a simplified shopping experience with popular name-brand foods and products and expanded fresh produce and organic offerings at value prices. Wakefern, comprising nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners, is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.