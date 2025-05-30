 Skip to main content

Price Rite Marketplace Marks 30 Years in Business

Banner celebrating with promos, store events, community outreach
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Price Rite Produce Associate Main Image
As part of its 30th-anniversary celebrations, Price Rite Marketplace intends to hold events honoring its hardworking associates.

Price Rite Marketplace plans to celebrate its 30th anniversary in June with special promotions and events marking three decades in business. On May 30, Price Rite is launching promotions for produce, specialty meats, everyday essentials and more, both in-store and online. Customers can also enjoy such in-store celebrations as vendor demonstrations and Employee Appreciation Cookouts at all Price Rite Marketplace stores to honor the banner’s dedicated associates. 

“This anniversary is not just a celebration of our past — it’s a celebration of our future and the people who make Price Rite what it is today: our dedicated team members, loyal customers and community partners,” noted Price Rite President Kevin McDonnell. “For three decades, we’ve worked to create a shopping experience where value meets quality, and where every customer can feel at home. But equally important is the role we play in our communities. Whether it’s providing food and essentials through the annual Feeding Minds & Bodies program, or raising funds for local food banks with our Check-Out Hunger initiative, we’re committed to being more than a grocery store — we’re a community partner.”

Price Rite Signage Main Image
Price Rite's milestone anniversary comes just after the retailer's latest successful Check-Out Hunger campaign.

Along with its upcoming anniversary promotions, Price Rite will hold its next Feeding Minds & Bodies event on June 10 at the West Springfield, Mass., store, the chain’s original location. This event is part of the banner’s 10-year partnership with Feed the Children. Since the program began, Price Rite and Feeding Minds and Bodies have provided 130,000-plus meals and reached more than 228,000 people in the Northeast. Altogether, Price Rite and Feed the Children have donated more than $14 million in food and essentials via 76 community events.

The 30th anniversary also comes just after a successful Check-Out Hunger campaign. This year, Price Rite stores raised more than $23,000 to aid regional food banks. Since the program first started in 2002, the retailer has raised $2 million-plus to help fight food insecurity.

Price Rite Marketplace is a registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, N.J., and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. The Price Rite chain operates 53 grocery stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, delivering  a simplified shopping experience with popular name-brand foods and products and expanded fresh produce and organic offerings at value prices. Wakefern, comprising nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners, is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.  

