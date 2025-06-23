Stater Bros. Opening New Supermarket in SoCal

Stater Bros. Markets will hold a grand-opening celebration on Wednesday, June 25 for its latest store, in the city of Highland, Calif. The supermarket has been newly constructed from the ground up and anchors the Greenspot Crossings shopping center developed by TREH Partners.

Located at 27920 Greenspot Road, the modern store replaces another Highland location that had served the community for more than 45 years. At just over 46,000 square feet, the new location is nearly double the size of the store it’s replacing and will feature full-service meat, seafood, service deli and bakery departments, along with a vast selection of fresh and healthy offerings, including fresh sushi and fresh-cut fruit stations.

“Growing communities need places where their residents can get fresh and affordable groceries, and Stater Bros. is proud to answer the call with this store,” said Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden. “I’m excited to have our neighbors in the community come for a visit, try all the delicious items we have to offer, and get a taste of our friendly and personal customer service.”