Stater Bros. Opening New Supermarket in SoCal
Stater Bros. Markets will hold a grand-opening celebration on Wednesday, June 25 for its latest store, in the city of Highland, Calif. The supermarket has been newly constructed from the ground up and anchors the Greenspot Crossings shopping center developed by TREH Partners.
Located at 27920 Greenspot Road, the modern store replaces another Highland location that had served the community for more than 45 years. At just over 46,000 square feet, the new location is nearly double the size of the store it’s replacing and will feature full-service meat, seafood, service deli and bakery departments, along with a vast selection of fresh and healthy offerings, including fresh sushi and fresh-cut fruit stations.
“Growing communities need places where their residents can get fresh and affordable groceries, and Stater Bros. is proud to answer the call with this store,” said Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden. “I’m excited to have our neighbors in the community come for a visit, try all the delicious items we have to offer, and get a taste of our friendly and personal customer service.”
Shoppers who are pressed for time but unwilling to sacrifice quality will find convenience with such ready-to-cook prepped items as grilling meats and veggies, stuffed mushrooms, and cut-fresh fruit. Time-crunched consumers can also have their seafood purchases seasoned and steamed for free.
The meat department will include USDA Choice and Certified Angus Beef steaks, a selection of dry-aged beef, Hispanic sausages, and marinated chicken.
Other food experiences to be had include cheesy breads with a variety of toppings, a burrito bar, and the banner’s popular fried chicken.
The Citrus Valley High School Band will provide live music entertainment during the ribbon-cutting festivities on June 25. The celebration will continue all week with sampling events, grocery giveaways, vendor appearances, and more.
Additionally, Stater Bros. Charities will donate a total of $30,000 to six local nonprofit organizations: the Highland District Council on Aging Inc., Highland Head Start, Citrus Valley High School ASB, Loma Linda University Pediatric Clinic, American Legion Post 421 and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Council.
Stater Bros. operates nearly 170 supermarkets in Southern California and employs 18,000 associates. The Modesto, Calif.-based company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.