THE FRIDAY 5: Albertsons Makes Moves Following Failed Merger; UNFI’s Strategic Realignment

1. An Exclusive Look at UNFI’s Realignment

Readers this week were interested in PG Editorial Director and Associate Publisher Gina Acosta’s exclusive interview with UNFI CEO Sandy Douglas about the company’s strategic realignment. UNFI will restructure its commercial wholesale organization as part of a multi-year strategy launched in October to provide more customized value to customers and suppliers.

The restructuring effort will organize its wholesale operations into two distinct, product-centered divisions: Conventional Grocery Products, and Natural, Organic, Specialty & Fresh Products. Each division will feature dedicated sales teams aligned to the unique product and service needs of the customers it serves.

“UNFI is uniquely positioned to help grocers navigate this complex environment. Our scale, expertise, and commitment to innovation enables us to deliver the products, programs, and services our customers need to succeed,” said Douglas. “By fostering collaboration across the supply chain and investing in our people, we’re building a stronger, more resilient industry for the future. And I’m really excited about the talented team we’ve recruited and built to take the company forward.”

2. Grocers Affected by L.A. Wildfires

The wildfires raging through the Los Angeles area have captivated the nation and have affected local grocery businesses. At least two stores have been destroyed, and others severely damaged. NBC News reporter Jacob Soboroff reported live from the charred remains of a Kroger-owned Ralphs supermarket in Pacific Palisades, a community of about 23,000 residents that was the epicenter of much of the destruction.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by the devastating fires in California, and we appreciate the amazing work being done by first responders in the region. We can confirm our Ralphs store in the Palisades was lost to the fire, and fortunately, all associates were safely evacuated from the location,” a Kroger spokesperson told Progressive Grocer. “With safety as top priority, we will continue to work with law enforcement and emergency responders to monitor affected areas. We look forward to coordinating with the American Red Cross and elected officials to make sure those displaced from their homes have access to fresh food and water.”

A nearby Gelson's Markets structure was also damaged in the Palisades fire that was fueled by hurricane-strength winds off the coast. “With a heavy heart, we share that our Palisades store has been completely lost to the fires. This store was more than just a place to shop — it was a cornerstone of the community, and we grieve this loss alongside the team members, customers, and neighbors who called it their own,” said President and CEO Ryan Adams in a letter to customers shared on the company website.

According to local media reports, an ALDI store in the town of Altadena was ruined by the separate Eaton wildfire that also ravaged tens of thousands of acres in the greater Los Angeles area.