Smithfield Foods Going Public, Again
In the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Smithfield reported that the existing shareholder is expected to list shares of the company’s common stock in the proposed offering. The IPO is subject to market conditions and is being managed by Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co., LLC.
Based in Smithfield, Va. and founded in 1936, the venerable producer of value-added packaged meats and fresh pork posts more than $14 billion in annual sales and maintains a roster of about 34,000 employees in the United States. In December, the company reported that it is working with a new independent pork producer to source hogs, VisionAg, LLC, and also entered into an agreement re-establishing Murphy Family Ventures as an independent pork partner.