Smithfield Foods Going Public, Again

Smithfield Foods is issuing an IPO after its operations were spun off by China-based WH Group last summer.

Smithfield Foods, Inc.is making a big change as the new year gets underway. The iconic CPG announced an initial public offering (IPO) under the symbol “SFD.”

This marks a return to public trading circles for Smithfield, which went private more than a decade ago after being acquired by the WH Group, based in China. In mid-2024, WH Group announced that it was spinning off operations in the United States and Mexico and would focus on its business in China and Europe.

