Wegmans Lowering Prices on Must-Have Summer Groceries
Below are examples of Wegman's budget-friendly summertime essentials.
Mains:
- Family Pack Strip Steaks ($10.99/lb.)
- Family Pack 80/20 Ground Beef ($4.49/lb.)
- Family Pack Chicken Bone-In Thighs ($1.29/lb.)
- Family Pack Drumsticks ($1.29/lb.)
- Family Pack Italian Sausage ($3.99/lb.)
- Wegmans Brand Marinades (2/$5 SC)
- Wegmans BBQ Sauce (2/$5 SC)
- Wegmans Brand Hot Dog & Hamburger Buns ($1.49)
Sides:
- Wegmans Brand Rotini ($.99)
- Wegmans Brand Salad Dressings 16 FO ($1.79 SC)
- Grape Tomatoes QT ($4.49)
- Mini Cucumbers 2lb ($3.99)
- Bagged Sweet Onions 3lb. ($3.49)
- 6ct Mixed Peppers ($6.49)
- Green Squash ($1.49/lb.)
- Corn (5/$2)
- Whole Seedless Watermelon ($5.99)
- Family Pack Strawberries 2lb ($3.99)
- Wegmans Brand Organic Lemonade 52 FO (2/$5 SC)
- Wegmans Brand Potato Chips 11oz ($2.49)
Desserts:
- Wegmans 48oz Vanilla Ice Cream ($2.99 SC)
- Wegmans Ice Cream Sandwiches ($2.99 SC)
Customers can shop for these items here.
Wegmans joins other grocers in helping shoppers make summertime festivities more affordable. For instance, Meijer, The Save Mart Companies, Giant Food and El Rancho Supermercado are all lowering prices on a slew of SKUs. In addition, Target is launching 10,000 new products, including items that start at $1 and thousands of offerings under $20.
Family-owned Wegmans operates 112 stores along the East Coast. The company is No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Most Sustainable Grocers.
*The prices stated above are not applicable at the Astor Place, Brooklyn, or Harrison Wegmans stores in New York.