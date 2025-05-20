Wegmans Lowering Prices on Must-Have Summer Groceries

Wegmans touts it has everything customers need to host a cookout on any budget.

From meat to sides, and salads to desserts, Wegmans Food Markets is lowering prices on must-have items this summer.

“We aim to help our customers easily prepare healthy, affordable meals year-round,” said Tom Way, Wegmans senior VP of pricing, analytics, and insights. “With our hot zone program, we’re offering customers great values on everyday items throughout the year, and as we head into the summer season, we’ve lowered prices on those must-have summer cookout items.”

The regional supermarket chain asked customers what they served most during summer celebrations last year and found that chicken was a big hit for graduation parties, while burgers were popular for 4th of July and steak was a staple on Father’s Day.